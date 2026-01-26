Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.'s avatar
Charles Wemyss, Jr.
6h

When a journalist of any age or political stripe allows his personal animosity to over ride the facts of a given situation or circumstance, such that the journalist makes up quotes and other information, then they cease to be believable. Sadly Mr. Hersh has declined into one of those that he used to deride. He is an old man with less access to sources, the pentagon is drying up. Sometimes it’s better to retire on top of your game than keep playing. One recalls “say hey” Willie Mays and his last sad years of professional baseball. The Russian Federation is grinding along and slowly effectively rolling over the east to west axis of attack in the Donbas. It is a matter of time, not if. If the major western powers truly want an end to the conflict they will ask for a meeting with Mr. Putin and fly to Moscow and ask him what he wants to end the fighting. Otherwise it will continue until the last viable Ukrainian fighting force is finished and this defeat of the west in detail will be done. Mr. Hersh, was disappointing in his last posting. It is a pity to watch him falter at this stage of his life and career. Thanks to Mr. Ritter for providing fact and color to the Hersh post.

Reply
Share
David 1260's avatar
David 1260
6h

Hersh *was* a great journalist. How the mighty have fallen! Thank you, Scott, for clearing up the record.

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Ritter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture