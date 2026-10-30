Germany, it seems, has a fetish involving Lithuania that dates back some 800 years, to the year 1226, when Konrad I, the Duke of Masovia, called upon the Teutonic Knights to defend his borders against raids being conducted by the pagan Baltic Old Prussians. In the centuries that followed Prussians and Lithuanians struggled to preserve their respective identities amid ongoing conflicts between Poland, Sweden, Russia, and the Astro-Hungarian Empire. The historical successor of the Teutonic Knights—Ducal Prussia, with its capital in the city of Konigsberg—was absorbed by the Polish-Lithuanian confederation, where it resided for more than 200 years, before being reunited with the Kingdom of Prussia in 1657.