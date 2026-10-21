Eye of the Storm

In this episode of The Russia House, I am in Kaliningrad, where I interviewed Vladimir Stryukovaty, a military and geopolitical expert who has written extensively about Baltic security and the NATO threat to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. This interview took place on the heels of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning to NATO that any attack on Kaliningrad would be responded to using the totality of the Russian arsenal, including nuclear weapons. Vladimir and I explored the broad spectrum of issues surrounding Kaliningrad and Baltic security in an interview I believe all who watch will find informative and enlightening.
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