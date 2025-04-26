Scott Ritter Extra

John Stoner
5d

It has been said, with good reason and evidence, that truth is the first casualty of war. That being so, a high regard for truth will be a necessary first step toward the end of war and beginning of peace.

Lies and deception being essential to the prosecution of war, embracing truth implies abandoning war as a method. So I heartily commend Scott for this effort with Mr. Dershowitz, and hope to see him condemn war itself as a bad method--one more act of courage in his life of many acts of courage.

Daniel Marston
5d

Thank you for doing the debate! For a next time, the possible second debate (hinted at) try bringing this thought into the discussion:

The ONE single step most needed to begin making real progress in bringing peace to the Middle East, would be for each nation (state, government, regime...) to state openly and clearly, with full commitment to their words: We (the state, government involved) commit our country and ourselves to complete freedom of religion, wherein NO religious group of any kind - whether minority or majority of the population - would be allowed ANY privileges that other groups do not have.

This is not enough, of course!!! This statement of purpose would be, MUST be, accompanied by removing the respective wording of the nation's self-description: For example, the muslim states would declare themselves NOT muslim states (or God-States, or whatever the wordings), and Israel would officially remove the wording "jewish" state. Without this change in the description of the country, any promise of upholding complete religious freedom in that society would be a clear - and dangerous - contradiction.

This sounds too simple, at first. But I am convinced that anyone who thinks this through calmly and clearly would see that it makes sense: There is no JUST society in the world (never has been and never can be) where some people are above the law and have more privileges than others. Start with religious freedom, freedom of thought and speech - for every single human individual - and a new day will begin to show itself to all.

Is it not so? Thanks for listening.

