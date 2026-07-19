Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Wilhelmus Klostermann's avatar
Wilhelmus Klostermann
4h

Great analysis, thank you!

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john webster's avatar
john webster
3hEdited

'The only thing that could coalesce this dysfunctional US-European alliance would be a Russian overreaction to the pressures brought on by the Ukrainian drone campaign.

This, of course, is one of the primary goals of the Western intelligence services through their information operation.

The “Russia must attack Europe” thematic has taken hold in Russia, promoted by western observers and analysts (I myself have been guilty of this) as well as Russian commentators and influencers.

But it has been resisted by the Russian leadership, simply because to attack Europe would undo all of the advantages Russia has accrued diplomatically, economically and militarily and, in doing so, potentially trigger the very collapse of Russian society the West has long sought.

A Russian attack on Europe would also create a window of viability for both the failing European leadership and the flagging US-NATO alliance.

A Russian attack on Europe is exactly what the Western intelligence seek.'

Your debate with Doctorow has sharpened you up Scott. MI6 are behind this latest strategy. Bait and provoke - make them do a foul and then scream 'told you so'. The information war is part of the war - it creates the way for the next stage. Gerasimov and Putin are sharp enough not to fall for it. Advice to Russia - grind the enemy down and don't panic. Doctorow is the kind of person who gets in a punch up and doesn't expect the opposition to hit back!!

The best way to defeat Europe is on the Ukrainian battle field. They are throwing everything behind Ukraine and are losing. And China will have no choice at all but to support Russia. I suspect this is why Xi has reorganised the Chinese military. The old guard were too desperate to avoid conflict. Xi is a believer: he knows it is inevitable and mustn't be shied away from. The western commentator who is clearest about this is Brian Berletic. The war didn't start last week or even 2014: it began BEFORE the end of the last war with Unthinkable and Gladio.

One more point. Putin is a pro. He's been playing Trump. It's part of the information war - meant to reassure international allies and show those within the Russian elite that it is 'the west' that is unreasonable. Has it worked or has it worked?

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