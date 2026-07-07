Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Michael Reukauf's avatar
Michael Reukauf
6h

Scott my memories of being a literature major in university are fading away and yet your analysis and remarks were eloquent and direct. I hear you apologize at times for what others find as abruptness. Then go on another rampage of the reality that exists not in the minds of the EPSTINK class, nor their always fake narrative. As a side bar, I don’t think anyone has the right to destroy my truths for their purpose of control. No military. No government. No corporation. Just as you said about those two ladies distorting and manipulating for their own blood lusts. Humanity isn’t loosing as much as the wars take but are losing touch with reality. The rich folks that created this war, ie rothschilds, musks,gates and all the ZIONIST monsters.

I respect your way of snacking me in the face of reality and showing me not just words but words that have meaning. This government the EPSTINK class bought use words but they have no other meaning than the underlying intention of a fake reality where they control our view of reality. This IS mental illness.

I appreciate your integrity!!!!

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Ranger1221regnaR
6h

That was an excellent article Scott, the imagery of the Bull-Fight is very striking and pertinent.

The Matador is Russia, the Assistants are NATO, and the Bull is Ukraine.

The Assistants (NATO and its media apparatus), hate the Matador (Russia), and in this scenario, armoured the Bull (Ukraine), and gave it steel horns, and Iron feet, and enraged it, in order to kill the Matador. The assistants also deceive the audience (the citizens of the West), into thinking he Bull, thus armoured, will kill the Matador, and ridicule the Matador, certain that their murderous plans will be fruitful, and that their murder plans will be concealed by the spectacle they have laid on.

The Matador (Russia) however, became aware of the plot to kill him by his assistants (NATO and its media), using the armoured Bull (Ukraine), and their efforts to turn the audience against him, and so thusly warned, came prepared to give the audience (Citizens of the West), and his corrupt assistants, a lesson in the skills of the Matador, and kill the Bull, regardless of it's lethal armour, regardless of their plotting.

The Matador has already struck the Bull, and weakened it, and to the shock, and horror of the plotting assistants, will surely deliver the fatal blow in good order, no matter how the murderous plotters, try to further sharpen the Bull's horns, and feet, or inject it with rage-venom. This Matador is not the runt of the Matadors, as the assistants would have the audience, and themselves believe, but the best of them.

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