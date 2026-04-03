Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patricia's avatar
Patricia
3d

It must be so infuriating for you to see how the imbeciles in the U.S. Government are dealing with this war with Iran. Your analysis and knowledge about these issues is more appreciated than you know. Thank you, Scott!

Reply
Share
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
3d

Iran is whole different ball game.

Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Ritter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture