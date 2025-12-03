“Highway to Hell” is the third book in a trilogy devoted to the danger of nuclear war and the absolute necessity of arms control.

The first book in this trilogy is “Scorpion King”, a history of America’s addiction to nuclear weapons. It traces the development of America’s relationship with the atomic bomb from Hiroshima to the present.

The second book is “Disarmament in the Time of Perestroika”, a personal history of the author’s experience as a weapons inspector implementing the INF treaty. This book brings to life the danger of nuclear weapons, and the possibility of eliminating this danger through effective arms control.

“Highway to Hell” completes this trilogy, tracking the modern development of nuclear weapons s and the disintegration of strategic relationships that make nuclear war increasingly possible.

“Highway to Hell” reinforces the author’s argument about the absolute importance of arms control today.

I look forward to meeting you and telling you more about the book.

