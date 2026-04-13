Blasphemy, American Style
Trump postured himself as a President with Christ-like powers, too ignorant to understand that he has transformed himself into an American Supreme Leader, and the US into a Christian Theocracy.
Donald J. Trump is the 47th President of the United States; he previously served as the 45th President of the United States.
I mention this last fact just to point out that his actions during the course of the current term are not those of a neophyte, but rather those of someone who has served in the office previously, and as such should be familiar with every aspect of the duties and responsibilities that attach to the position, especially those that are drawn from the authorities vested in the Office of the President by the Constitution of the United States, loyalty to which Trump swore an oath on two separate occasions.
This resume must be taken into consideration when evaluating the decision by Donald Trump to post an AI-generated image of himself as a Christ-like character this past Sunday, complete with suggestions of divine light and the ability to heal the sick and injured through the act of laying on hands.
The President deleted the posting less than 24-hours later, having come under fire from Christian supporters who had, up until this posting, aligned themselves firmly in the Trump-MAGA camp.
But the Trump-as-Christ motif was a bridge too far for even these fanatical supporters.
By deleting the post, Trump hopes to make the issue go away, like so many other faux pas he has committed over time.
The thing about Donald Trump is that he is never held to account for the substance of his deeds, but rather is allowed to portray these missteps as harmless jokes, ignoring the underlying psychosis which underpins the deed and the malignant narcissism that drives a man occupying the singularly most powerful position in the world to constantly seek to bring attention to himself, as opposed to the people, nation and Constitution he ostensibly serves.
Trump’s posting of his Christ-like imagining also underscores the extent to which he lacks any appreciable comprehension regarding the role of faith and religion in both the founding of the United States and how we conduct ourselves collectively as a nation.
The Federalist Papers, widely accepted as the authoritative explanation of the Founding Father’s thinking on how the new government they were establishing through the Constitution they were writing should function (and why) are the intellectual foundation for all matters pertaining to who and what the collective known as the United States of America is. Authored by three men (James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and John Jay) publishing under the pen name Publius, the Federalist Papers remain the touchtone source regarding the intent behind the Constitutional content that makes America what it is today.
When it came to the role of God in shaping the United States, James Madison noted that “The belief in a God who is all-powerful, wise, and good is so essential to the moral order of the world and to the happiness of man that arguments which enforce it cannot be drawn from too many sources,” adding that Christianity was “the best and purest religion.” God, Madison believed, played a role in shaping the new nation. “It is impossible for a man of pious reflection,” he wrote, “not to perceive in it a finger of that Almighty hand, which has been so frequently and signally extended to our relief in the critical stages of the Revolution.”
For his part, Alexander Hamilton believed that God was the ultimate source of all human liberty, noting that “the sacred rights of mankind are not to be rummaged for among old parchments or musty records. They are written as with a sun beam, in the whole volume of human nature, by the hand of divinity itself; and can never be erased or obscured by mortal power.”
John Jay, who served as the first Supreme Court Chief Justice, believed that “the Bible is the best of all books, for it is the word of God and teaches us the way to be happy in this world and in the next. Continue therefore to read it and to regulate your life by its precepts.”
These were men of deep and abiding faith, who believed that there was a direct connection between divine inspiration and the birth of the United States as a land where freedom was an inalienable right granted not by man, but by God.
At no time would any of these men, or any of their peers for that matter, have postured as the incarnation of the second coming of Christ.
While the Constitution authored by Madison, Hamilton, Jay and others was subsequently amended, in the form of the Bill of Right’s, to protect the establishment of religion, and the free exercise thereof, from legislative interference, the notion of a wall separating Church from State did not emerge until 1802, when President Thomas Jefferson, responding to a letter from the Danbury Baptist Association of Connecticut in which the congregation feared for their religious freedom in the face of actions then undertaken by the State of Connecticut that the Danbury congregation believed treated the practice of their faith not as an inalienable right but as a privilege the state could revoke at will.
In a letter to the Danbury Baptists, Jefferson declared that “religion is a matter which lies solely between man and his God, that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship, that the legislative powers of government reach actions only, and not opinions.”
Jefferson then linked this core belief to the Constitution, stating his “sovereign reverence” for the American people who, through the First Amendment of the Constitution, declared that their legislature should “make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof, thus building a wall of separation between Church & State.”
A “wall between Church and State.”
Jefferson’s credo has become bedrock philosophy when it comes to the practice of religion in the United States.
President’s can practice their faith as individuals.
But President’s cannot advocate their brand of religion over all others.
And, because their can be no official State religion, President’s cannot posture as if they are imbued with religious significance in their own right.
On more than one occasion, Donald Trump has brought in groups for discussions on various issues, only to have each meeting end with the members gathering aroundthe President, placing their hands on him, and praying, as if Trump himself were the conduit between man on Earth and God.
And now we have Trump’s Christ-like imagery.
Donald Trump is ignorant of all things religious.
He has no foundational understanding of the teachings of Jesus, or of the Old Testament.
He is as ignorant as the day is long about Islam and Judaism, the other monotheistic religions along with Christianity.
And yet he openly mocks Islam, and insults the head of the Roman Catholic Church, as if he, Donald Trump, is the final arbiter of all things religious and faith-based.
But the reality is that Donald Trump is a living insult to religion and faith whose behavior openly mocks communities of faith and the Constitutional principles on which the United States was founded.
By linking himself, a sitting President, with Christ, Trump has created the notion of a supreme religious figure—an American Supreme Leader, so to speak, who possesses the absolute authority and guardianship over all public matters, including governance of states and all religious affairs.
This is the very notion of Velâyat-e Faqih, or “The Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist”, as set forth in the Iranian Constitution and which serves as the core governing principle of the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The irony that Donald Trump is posturing himself as the Supreme Leader of an American theocratical entity is lost on most of Trump’s political base, including those evangelical Christian leaders who took umbrage over his Christ-like imagery.
But it is not lost on people of true faith, whether they reside in the United States or around the World, who see Trump for the “Blasphemer-in-Chief.”
And his disregard for the Constitutional principles that define the nation he ostensibly leads are equally obvious to anyone possessing a modicum of knowledge about the United States Constitution and the birth of our nation.
In the coming months the United States will be approaching the 250th anniversary of the birth of our nation.
Donald Trump’s presence in the White House mocks the very principles which motivated the signers of the Declaration of Independence, and guided our Founding Father’s as they crafted the Constitution which serves as the foundation of everything this nation stands for.
These values are the exact opposite of what Supreme Leader Trump espouses.
We are a nation that has lost touch with our foundational values, led by a malignant narcissist who has formed a cult of personality which threatens all of America, and all of the World.
Please share w/your Congresspeople/MPs and tell them to stop Israel's wars on Iran, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria...
🌟 IRAN: FACTS RARELY DISCUSSED IN WESTERN MEDIA
- When many Westerners hear “Iran,” they imagine a fanatic government that wants to harm Israelis or Americans
- Iran is not a perfect society, and many Iranians themselves criticize aspects of their government. But the reality is more complex than the stereotypes often presented in Western media
- Here are some important facts that are rarely discussed:
✅ RELIGIOUS MINORITIES
- Iran officially recognizes Judaism, Christianity, and Zoroastrianism as protected religions
- These minorities have reserved seats in parliament:
- 1 Jewish
- 1 Zoroastrian
- 3 Christian (Armenian and Assyrian communities)
🕍 JEWISH COMMUNITY
- Iran has the second-largest Jewish population in the Middle East outside Israel
- There are 13 synagogues in the city of Isfahan alone
- Jews have lived in Persia continuously for more than 2,500 years, dating back to the Persian Empire after the Babylonian exile
✝️ CHRISTIAN HISTORY
- Christian communities have existed in Persia since the 1st–3rd centuries CE
- Armenian and Assyrian Christian communities remain today
- Many churches belong to the historic Church of the East tradition.
👩 WOMEN IN IRAN
- Iranian women face some legal inequalities, as women do in many countries
- But they drive, travel, study, work, and participate widely in public life
- Women are highly educated and often make up a majority of university graduates in science and engineering, contributing strongly to medicine, research, and technology
🕊 IRAN & ISRAEL / PALESTINE
- Iran’s opposition to Israel is political and based largely on the 1948 displacement of Palestinians (the Nakba) and the continuing conflict over Palestinian rights
- Iranian leaders frequently emphasize opposition to Israeli government policies and the occupation of Palestinian territories rather than hostility toward Jewish people as a religion
🌍 GLOBAL SOLIDARITY
- South Africa: Iran supported the anti-apartheid struggle and the African National Congress. The United States, United Kingdom, and Israel maintained various forms of cooperation with apartheid South Africa for many years
- Ireland: Many people in Ireland express solidarity with Palestinians because they also experienced great suffering due to European colonization, including the devastation of the Great Famine (Ireland) in the 19th century
- Humanitarian cooperation: Iran has provided fuel, medicine, and technical assistance to countries facing heavy sanctions such as Venezuela and Cuba, including help maintaining medical equipment and energy infrastructure
📊 THREE SURPRISING FACTS
- Iran reserves 5 parliamentary seats for religious minorities
- Jews have lived in Persia for over 2,500 years, with 13 synagogues in Isfahan alone
- Women often make up a majority of science and engineering graduates
⚠️ WHY THIS MATTERS
- Understanding other countries accurately is important—especially when politicians talk about sanctions, confrontation, or war.
- No nation of nearly 90 million people with thousands of years of civilization can be understood through simple stereotypes.
❓ QUESTION
- Why do you think these facts are rarely mentioned in Western discussions about Iran?
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🚨 Please share this information about Iran with your Congresspeople who know little about Iran—especially with those who fell for Netanyahu’s regime-change and nuclear-weapons propaganda. Many of them, especially nearly all Republicans and members of the Trump administration, are cheerleaders for a war on Iran based on Netanyahu’s disinformation, and are covering up for the 3pßtèìn p3dophile network. Even establishment Democrats like Schumer have repeated Netanyahu’s false claims about atrocities against babies on October 7th—claims that were fabricated to dehumanize Palestinians and manipulate the U.S. into providing unconditional diplomatic and military support—tens of billions of dollars—even as extremist Israeli leaders made genocidal statements from October 7th onward and have been acting on them since.
In truth, two babies died on October 7th (according to Israeli social security data), which is tragic—but neither death was intentional. It’s sickening that a member state of the United Nations would create such horrific claims. How can anyone trust anything they say after that? What else have they lied about—and what are they still lying about?
👉🏽 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 We, along with Israel, started a war of aggression, which is one of the greatest war crimes… We carried out a surprise attack—like we did in the Twelve-Day War on Iran in June 2025—assassinating and maiming military and civilian leaders along with scientists and their colleagues, families and neighbors… while we were holding negotiations with Iran. Moreover, Iran had made unprecedented concessions, surpassing those of the JCPOA—even though it is under no obligation as a sovereign country… We now have zero credibility—no country can trust the US under the current administration.
🚸 👼🏻On the first day of the attacks we hit an elementary school, killing 165 schoolchildren, injuring hundreds more. 🎒
👧🏼 And a gym, killing 40, mostly high school girls.
🏥 And over ten medical facilities
That was just a few of the crimes in the first couple days.
☠️ Then we targeted an oil depot in Tehran to punish millions of civilians—creating huge fires that spread toxic smog over the city, covering it with black oil—this will be causing cancer for years… We've destroyed or damaged tens of thousands of buildings—homes, businesses, schools, medical clinics, hospitals and extensive civilian infrastructure... Tens of thousands of war crimes and crimes against humanity.
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Thank you شكرا جزيلا תודה רב🙏🏽
Matt Harold Truth Justice
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🇵🇸 🇱🇧 ✊🏽 🍉 🫒 ✌🏽🕊️ 🇱🇧 🇵🇸
there is no limit to the donalds narcissism, his ego reaches into deep space; he is truly sui generis in this regard but he has crossed the line where it becomes criminal on the part of those around him not to reign in his magalomania. He would be the only president ever removed from office because he thought he was Jesus. If any other American behaved anything like he has, he/she would be certifiably judged to be a danger to others and himself and institutionalized.