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Truth4Justice1948
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Please share w/your Congresspeople/MPs and tell them to stop Israel's wars on Iran, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria...

🌟 IRAN: FACTS RARELY DISCUSSED IN WESTERN MEDIA

- When many Westerners hear “Iran,” they imagine a fanatic government that wants to harm Israelis or Americans

- Iran is not a perfect society, and many Iranians themselves criticize aspects of their government. But the reality is more complex than the stereotypes often presented in Western media

- Here are some important facts that are rarely discussed:

✅ RELIGIOUS MINORITIES

- Iran officially recognizes Judaism, Christianity, and Zoroastrianism as protected religions

- These minorities have reserved seats in parliament:

- 1 Jewish

- 1 Zoroastrian

- 3 Christian (Armenian and Assyrian communities)

🕍 JEWISH COMMUNITY

- Iran has the second-largest Jewish population in the Middle East outside Israel

- There are 13 synagogues in the city of Isfahan alone

- Jews have lived in Persia continuously for more than 2,500 years, dating back to the Persian Empire after the Babylonian exile

✝️ CHRISTIAN HISTORY

- Christian communities have existed in Persia since the 1st–3rd centuries CE

- Armenian and Assyrian Christian communities remain today

- Many churches belong to the historic Church of the East tradition.

👩 WOMEN IN IRAN

- Iranian women face some legal inequalities, as women do in many countries

- But they drive, travel, study, work, and participate widely in public life

- Women are highly educated and often make up a majority of university graduates in science and engineering, contributing strongly to medicine, research, and technology

🕊 IRAN & ISRAEL / PALESTINE

- Iran’s opposition to Israel is political and based largely on the 1948 displacement of Palestinians (the Nakba) and the continuing conflict over Palestinian rights

- Iranian leaders frequently emphasize opposition to Israeli government policies and the occupation of Palestinian territories rather than hostility toward Jewish people as a religion

🌍 GLOBAL SOLIDARITY

- South Africa: Iran supported the anti-apartheid struggle and the African National Congress. The United States, United Kingdom, and Israel maintained various forms of cooperation with apartheid South Africa for many years

- Ireland: Many people in Ireland express solidarity with Palestinians because they also experienced great suffering due to European colonization, including the devastation of the Great Famine (Ireland) in the 19th century

- Humanitarian cooperation: Iran has provided fuel, medicine, and technical assistance to countries facing heavy sanctions such as Venezuela and Cuba, including help maintaining medical equipment and energy infrastructure

📊 THREE SURPRISING FACTS

- Iran reserves 5 parliamentary seats for religious minorities

- Jews have lived in Persia for over 2,500 years, with 13 synagogues in Isfahan alone

- Women often make up a majority of science and engineering graduates

⚠️ WHY THIS MATTERS

- Understanding other countries accurately is important—especially when politicians talk about sanctions, confrontation, or war.

- No nation of nearly 90 million people with thousands of years of civilization can be understood through simple stereotypes.

❓ QUESTION

- Why do you think these facts are rarely mentioned in Western discussions about Iran?

---

🚨 Please share this information about Iran with your Congresspeople who know little about Iran—especially with those who fell for Netanyahu’s regime-change and nuclear-weapons propaganda. Many of them, especially nearly all Republicans and members of the Trump administration, are cheerleaders for a war on Iran based on Netanyahu’s disinformation, and are covering up for the 3pßtèìn p3dophile network. Even establishment Democrats like Schumer have repeated Netanyahu’s false claims about atrocities against babies on October 7th—claims that were fabricated to dehumanize Palestinians and manipulate the U.S. into providing unconditional diplomatic and military support—tens of billions of dollars—even as extremist Israeli leaders made genocidal statements from October 7th onward and have been acting on them since.

In truth, two babies died on October 7th (according to Israeli social security data), which is tragic—but neither death was intentional. It’s sickening that a member state of the United Nations would create such horrific claims. How can anyone trust anything they say after that? What else have they lied about—and what are they still lying about?

👉🏽 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 We, along with Israel, started a war of aggression, which is one of the greatest war crimes… We carried out a surprise attack—like we did in the Twelve-Day War on Iran in June 2025—assassinating and maiming military and civilian leaders along with scientists and their colleagues, families and neighbors… while we were holding negotiations with Iran. Moreover, Iran had made unprecedented concessions, surpassing those of the JCPOA—even though it is under no obligation as a sovereign country… We now have zero credibility—no country can trust the US under the current administration.

🚸 👼🏻On the first day of the attacks we hit an elementary school, killing 165 schoolchildren, injuring hundreds more. 🎒

👧🏼 And a gym, killing 40, mostly high school girls.

🏥 And over ten medical facilities

That was just a few of the crimes in the first couple days.

☠️ Then we targeted an oil depot in Tehran to punish millions of civilians—creating huge fires that spread toxic smog over the city, covering it with black oil—this will be causing cancer for years… We've destroyed or damaged tens of thousands of buildings—homes, businesses, schools, medical clinics, hospitals and extensive civilian infrastructure... Tens of thousands of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Please share

Thank you شكرا جزيلا תודה רב🙏🏽

Matt Harold Truth Justice

...

🇵🇸 🇱🇧 ✊🏽 🍉 🫒 ✌🏽🕊️ 🇱🇧 🇵🇸

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rainer's avatar
rainer
1d

there is no limit to the donalds narcissism, his ego reaches into deep space; he is truly sui generis in this regard but he has crossed the line where it becomes criminal on the part of those around him not to reign in his magalomania. He would be the only president ever removed from office because he thought he was Jesus. If any other American behaved anything like he has, he/she would be certifiably judged to be a danger to others and himself and institutionalized.

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