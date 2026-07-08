Ask the Inspector with Scott Ritter Ep. 310
Livestream at 7 PM ET on Wednesday, July 8
Scott Ritter answers questions from the audience with host Jeff Norman Wednesday nights at 7 PM ET.
Submit your question in advance at U.S. Tour of Duty.
Opening music by Ed Kliman, Brian Pothier, ShortBusMusic and Pecan Pie.
If you have an IRA, 401(k), or Savings, you need to see an eye-opening guide from our sponsor. #GoldcoPartner
Scott, you've got to give ample time for a heads-up on this kind of stuff. This came out of nowhere for me and I'm a big fan of yours
Why am I not able to see this ? I clock on it and nothing happens ?! I am in Canada