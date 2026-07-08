Scott Ritter answers questions from the audience with host Jeff Norman Wednesday nights at 7 PM ET.

Submit your question in advance at U.S. Tour of Duty.

Opening music by Ed Kliman, Brian Pothier, ShortBusMusic and Pecan Pie.

If you have an IRA, 401(k), or Savings, you need to see an eye-opening guide from our sponsor. #GoldcoPartner

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