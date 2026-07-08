Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Chuck Penn's avatar
Chuck Penn
6h

Scott, you've got to give ample time for a heads-up on this kind of stuff. This came out of nowhere for me and I'm a big fan of yours

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BrzILO's avatar
BrzILO
7h

Why am I not able to see this ? I clock on it and nothing happens ?! I am in Canada

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