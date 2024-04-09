Scott Ritter Extra
Ask the Inspector
Ask the Inspector Ep. 149
0:00
-1:05:37

Ask the Inspector Ep. 149

Jeff Norman
Apr 09, 2024
Share

Scott Ritter answers questions from the audience with host Jeff Norman most Friday nights at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET/1 AM GMT and most Tuesdays at noon PT/3PM ET/8PM GMT.

Submit your question in advance: https://ScottRitter.com Donate to Scott's film and campaign for nuclear disarmament: https://WagingPeace.fund

Opening music by Ed Kliman https://texasmusicforge.com/, Brian Pothier https://www.facebook.com/pothierproductions and ShortBusMusic https://hearthis.at/shortbusmusic-6e/.

Discussion about this podcast

Scott Ritter Extra
Ask the Inspector
Scott Ritter answers questions from the audience with host Jeff Norman most Friday nights at 5 PM PT/8 PM ET/1 AM GMT and most Tuesdays at noon PT/3PM ET/8PM GMT.
Submit your question in advance and donate to Waging Peace, Scott's campaign for nuclear disarmament, at https://ScottRitter.com.
Opening music by Ed Kliman https://texasmusicforge.com/, Brian Pothier https://www.facebook.com/pothierproductions and ShortBusMusic https://hearthis.at/shortbusmusic-6e/.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jeff Norman
Recent Episodes
Ask the Inspector Ep. 193
  Jeff Norman
Ask the Inspector Ep. 192
  Jeff Norman
Ask the Inspector Ep. 191
  Jeff Norman
Ask the Inspector Ep. 190
  Jeff Norman
Ask the Inspector Ep. 189
  Jeff Norman
Ask the Inspector Ep. 188
  Jeff Norman
Ask the Inspector Ep. 187
  Jeff Norman
Ask the Inspector Ep. 186
  Jeff Norman