Real Scott Ritter

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GEORGE CHAMBERLAIN's avatar
GEORGE CHAMBERLAIN
1h

AI = Artificial Ignorance

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Nakayama's avatar
Nakayama
1h

I don't see the current generation of AI ever reaching the state of combat readiness as described by Mr. Ritter. Human intuition derived from long-term operational experience and basic drill can actually allow a human operator to move in an incredibly fast way, both in martial arts and in combat operating inside a capsule with machine interfaces.

However, purely from the programming point of view, computer programs CAN be programmed to do that. As a programmer and someone who dabbled in AI (a long time back) I do not doubt that software can achieve that. The problem is execution speed. Even if a program with such complexity can be written at a tremendous cost, I don't see suitable hardware to execute the software in real time to reach split-second decisions and almost reflexive actions. Maybe the hardware can, but that is beyond my knowledge.

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