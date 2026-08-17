Back in April of this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Armenia that it won’t be able to be part of both the European Union (EU) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) a Moscow-led economic alliance. Putin’s warning came three months prior to critical Armenia parliamentary elections being held where the future path of Armenia was on the ballot. In the end, Armenian voters went to the polls on June 7 and gave the incumbent Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, a decisive victory, with his Civil Contract Party pulling in just shy of 50% of the overall vote.