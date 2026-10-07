Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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blazintommyd
Oct 7

😎🤙

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
Oct 7

Glorious description with gusto of that Moscow football game Scott! Thank-you for these HAPPY VISUALS & HAPPY THOUGHTS of mutual respect and fellowship♥.

May we hang on to them in order to cope with todays world news where there is an emergency in every corner of the world .... from Brazil elections that may shake up BRICS to Modi's pushing Putin to end war now to USA-ISR threatening to nuke IRAN to Ansar Allah vs House of Saud; Arabian tribes vs MBS * Pakistan army by the multiple 1000s in Saudi to RU vs ghost-nation UKR to world wide deadly inflation and energy shortages and affordability.

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