The Author, sporting a Moscow Spartans jersey, takes in the game from the stadium press box, alongside Tim Kirby.

“On any given Sunday you’re gonna win or you’re gonna lose. The point is—can you win or lose like a man?”

Tony D’Amato, Any Given Sunday

Al Pacino, playing the role of Tony D’Amato, the head coach of the Miami Sharks, a fictional professional football team that featured in the 1999 Hollywood classic Any Given Sunday, gave a rousing locker room talk to his player which, although fictitious, got the blood pumping for any American male who ever suited up for a go at the action on the gridiron.

I played football in high school and college, and a season with my battalion tackle football team in 29 Palms, California, while I was in the Marines.

I love the game.

And so it was a pleasant surprise that, on October 4—a Sunday—I found myself seated in the press box of Moscow’s Zorkii Stadium, watching the Russian version of the Superbowl—the Russian American Football Championship game, pitting the Moscow Spartans against the Kazan Motors.

American football, it seems, is a thing in Russia.

While the flag football game has more popularity (and indeed, Russian teams perform quite well in international competitions), the tackle version I grew up playing (and loving) has achieved a modicum of popularity and support as well.

American football first came to Russia in the late 1980’s, but a lack of recognition combined with the economic troubles that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union caused the sport to fizzle out. It was revived in 2002, and in 2016 went “big time” with the founding of the League of American Football (rebranded in 2020 as the Eastern European Super League).

The league is semi-professional, with the majority of the players participating simply for the love of the game. The need to balance family and work realities with the demands of conditioning and practice means that the game as played in Russia is more about enthusiastic sportsmanship than precise excution.

But it is football nonetheless.

My host for this event was Tim Kirby, an American expat who has made his home in Russia for the past two decades has made Russia his home (he holds Russian citizenship and is married to a Russian wife, with whom he has two lovely children).

Tim is best known in Russia as a radio/TV personality and writer. But he is a big man with a passion for football, and when given the opportunity to try out for the Moscow Spartans, he jumped at it, playing as a tight end and offensive lineman.

Tim’s season was cut short when he tore a cartilage in his shoulder during a game, so he spent the game seated next to me in the press booth, watching the game. We were joined in the booth by senior league officials. I was gifted a personalized jersey by the Moscow Spartans (number 88) which I wore in support of the home team.

Both Tim and the league officials made it clear that while they had their personal favorites when it came to whom they wanted to win the game, they were more interested in there being a good game—the event was being broadcast on Russian cable television, and they were hoping to attract more supporters of American football by putting on a good show.

Both teams entered the field charged with energy one normally sees at the college level—these guys clearly loved the game.

But energy and passion cannot substitute for skill, and the first quarter was comprised of a series of blown plays and missed opportunities, as both teams tried to get into the groove of the game. The Spartans managed to punch the ball into the endzone midway through the second quarter, and took a 7-0 lead into half time.

The Spartan Quarterback, Alexander Belov, finds Anatoly Sineglazov in the flat for a quick 7 yard gain.

The coaches of both teams must have pulled off a solid Russian version of Tony D’Amato’s halftime speech, because the quality of the game improved considerably as the third quarter kicked off. The Spartans scored midway through the 4th quarter, and it looked like they were cruising to a decisive victory. But the Motors ran the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown, converted the extra point, and suddenly we had a game.

The Motors’ defense held, and their offense took the field with renewed confidence. Motors quarterback Sergei Amosov, who threw for 1,909 yards and 24 touchdowns during the regular season, hit tight end Marat Khakimov for an eight-yard touchdown to put his team in a position to tie the game, setting up a potential overtime finish—just the outcome the league officials were hoping for.

But a muffed snap led to a missed extra point, and the Spartans held on the a slim 14-13 lead with five minutes left on the clock. The defenses of both teams did their job, and despite some last minute drama, the game ended with a Spartan victory.

I was asked to help hand out the medals to the teams (no Super Bowl rings here—yet!) and to say a few words to the teams and the fans. I left politics at the gate, and simply observed that sports has a tendency to unite people, and that it was great as an American to see the game of American football being played in Moscow. Our leaders, I concluded, would do well to take a lesson from this game.

After the medals were handed out, and the MVP winners announced, Tim and I retreated to a corner of the end zone, football in hand. We played catch—two men well past our prime, and yet very much in love with a game that had come to define aspects of both our lives. For a moment in time, under the lights of a Moscow stadium, surrounded by the sights and smells of the game, I reveled in the feel of the pigskin in my hands, and dreamed of once again taking the field as a player.

The Author catches a pass thrown by Tim Kirby after the conclusion of the game.

The arthritis in my knees quickly put an end to such nonsense.

But nothing could take away the feeling of friendship and community that emanated from the field that night.

If only one could bottle this experience and hand it out to those who question the viability of Russian-American friendship.

The result would be glorious indeed!

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