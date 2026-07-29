Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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jamenta's avatar
jamenta
1dEdited

"I am not seeking to de-platform Gilbert Doctorow."

Seems like a pretty knock-out blow to me. I doubt he'll recover much from your exposure, or that it will be even possible. But it's absurd to view this conflict as anything but an inevitable Russian victory - and the Russian economy is doing just fine. And Russia was provoked into this war by NATO and the West.

Personally, I think all wars are pyrrhic, when one considers the amount of loss of life on both sides, all the destruction and suffering. Too many of us (IMO) seem to have already forgotten the horrific ravages of World War I and II. International Law appears to have become more and more a farce. And I would place the blame for International Law becoming a farce squarely on Western leadership, and the rampant corruption of governments in both Europe and the US.

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John Bosnitch's avatar
John Bosnitch
1d

Very well argued Scott!

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