A modern day monument to King Pyrrhus in Ioannina, Greece.

Gilbert Doctorow is an Ivy League educated self-proclaimed “Russianist” whose pronouncements regarding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict increasingly mirror the messaging promoted by foreign intelligence services seeking the collapse of Russia and the demise of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Of late he has taken to embracing a certain historical analogy while pontificating on various podcasts, perhaps thinking that the use of classical terms, when combined with his educational pedigree, would somehow lull his audience into accepting at face value the comparison being offered.

For example, when referring to a recent conversation with Glenn Diesen, Doctorow referred to his “recommendation to the Kremlin that they fire General Gerasimov and his immediate circle and change their strategy to ‘escalate to de-escalate’ if there is to be any chance for the war to end soon and on Russian terms, rather than in a Pyrrhic victory.”

And in addressing an appearance on Judge Napolitano’s podcast, Doctorow noted that he “discussed the recent Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted teleconference on the Ukrainian war crimes being committed in the Kherson oblast and why/how the organizers failed to consider how the testimony they were presenting could be seen as proof that Russia’s possible military victory on the ground will be a Pyrrhic victory.”

For the edification of anyone reading this, a “Pyrrhic victory” is a win that comes at such a high cost that it feels like a defeat. The term is derived from the experience of King Pyrrhus of Epirus, who defeated the Romans in the Battle of Asculum in 279 BC, losing some 20% of his army in the process, including most of his best commanders.

The Platonist philosopher/historian Plutarch reported that, after his victory at Asculum, King Pyrrhus exclaimed “One more victory over the Romans and we are completely done for!”

The reason for Pyrrhus’ negativity lay in the fact that while Rome would be able to readily replace its losses with fresh troops, his own losses were irreplaceable.

In short, Pyrrhus engaged in a war of attrition against a foe possessing far greater resources, and lost the battle of military math.

One must wonder why an Ivy League-educated historian would abuse historical analogy in this fashion.

Because the analogy simply does not fit.

First and foremost, it is Russia, not Ukraine, that is prevailing in the war of attrition with Ukraine and the collective West.

It is Ukraine which has exhausted its manpower resources and is reduced to kidnapping men off the streets to fill its depleted ranks; Russia, meanwhile, recruits tens of thousands of troops every month on a voluntary basis, far more than it loses on the battlefield, allowing for effective rotation of forces in and out of the combat zone as well as the accumulation of well-trained, well-equipped reserves.

It is Ukraine which has seen its industrial capability plummet as a direct result of Russian missile and drone attacks; Russia, meanwhile, churns out military equipment in quantities not only sufficient to sustain full-scale combat operations against Ukraine, but create strategic reserves capable of sustaining any potential military conflict with NATO.

It is Ukraine whose energy network is failing due to the destruction delivered by Russia; Russia, meanwhile, rapidly repairs any damage done all the while maintaining an income-generating energy export market and meeting the domestic energy requirements of its population and industries.

It is Ukraine which has seen its air defenses eradicated by Russian offensive operations; Russia, meanwhile, not only produces sufficient air defense capability to blunt Ukraine’s attacks, but is able to expand its air defense capacity by developing and deploying new air defense systems designed to defeat any future threat.

It is Ukraine which is left begging for kitchen scraps from the West just to survive; Russia is entirely self-sufficient when it comes to its defense needs.

Only the most virulent of the pro-Ukrainian media-based echo chamber would attempt to shoehorn the Pyrrhus analogy into the present-day Ukrainian reality.

One has to, therefore, question why Gilbert Doctorow has opted down this particular intellectual path.

Clearly it is not because he is in search of either factual or historical accuracy; the record clearly reflects the opposite.

To answer this question, I turn to the writings of Andrei Il’nitsky, a retired Russian Lieutenant General whose last duty assignment was as a senior policy advisor to then-Russian Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu.

Andrei Il’nitsky, the author of “Mental War”.

At the end of March 2021, Andrei gave a detailed interview to the Russian military military magazine Arsenal Otechestva (Arsenal of the Fatherland) in which he outlined the basic precepts of what he called “Mental War.”

“Mental War”, Andrei declared, has its own strategic goals and objectives.

“If in classical wars the goal is to destroy the enemy’s manpower [and] in modern cyber wars [it is] to destroy the enemy’s infrastructure,” Andrei said, “then the goal of the new war is to destroy self-consciousness, to change the civilizational basis of the enemy’s society. I would call this type of war ‘mental.’”

Andrei later expanded on this concept in an article published in the same journal in 2022. “Mental Warfare,” he wrote, “is a coordinated set of actions and operations on several scales designed to ‘occupy’ the enemy’s mind to paralyze his will, to alter the individual and mass consciousness of the population to demoralize the army and society, to destroy the spiritual and moral values, traditions and cultural and historical foundations of the state, to ’erase’ the national identity of the people.”

Gilbert Doctorow’s use of the term “Pyrrhic victory” is a classic example of “Mental War” being waged, inclusive of the tactics used to achieve the objective.

Doctorow injects a concept—“Pyrrhic Victory”—into the discussion in a manner which precludes cross examination by the host, thereby conditioning the audience to accept the term and its not-so-hidden meaning at face value.

The listener assumes that Russia is engaged in activities which will result in a “Pyrrhic victory”, and as such are conditioned to accept at face value any argument put forward by Doctorow intended to reinforce that position.

Doctorow’s intervention with both Glenn Diesen and Judge Andrew Napolitano serves as a case in point.

On July 10, the Delegation of the Russian Federation to the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control, headed by Ambassador lulia Zhdanova, hosted the fifth international video conference on “Crimes of the Kiev Regime: Terror Against the Civilians of the Kherson Region.”

The following is Doctorow’s account: “What I want to get to now is what you don’t get to read in the newspapers in which I bring to bear on my statement that Russia is now experiencing a Pyrrhic victory.”

I was privileged to be invited about a month ago to participate as one of maybe two or three representatives of Belgium in a teleconference of what was to include 30 or 40 countries hosted by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and organized by its delegation to arms talks in Vienna. And that was a very interesting event. I didn’t get to speak at it. I spent my time at the computer.

It went on for three hours, and the first two hours were fascinating but not in a sense that they were intended to be. It’s demonstrative of how we can all look in one direction and take what we’re doing and miss completely how it can be construed or understood by others. The audience is probably not aware of the major effort made by the Russian investigatory authorities under their leader [Alexander] Bastrykin to document all of the attacks which can be considered attacks on civilians or war crimes that have been perpetrated by the Ukrainian armed forces from the start of the conflict up to the present day.

You don’t say people who watch Russian state news will be aware of this because after each attack the reporters show video of the investigators with their measuring sticks hw where the bomb struck, where the crater is, where somebody’s leg was blown off. All of that is documented and presumably going to an archive with the belief that there will be a Nuremburg-type trial at the end of this war and the Ukrainians will be held accountable for their crimes. Now this may be a very strong belief within the Russian governing class, certainly within the Kremlin, but I for one find this utterly nonsensical. There will be no murder trial. The Russians will have accumulated a vast archive for historians later to dig into, but it will have no relevance on the outcome of this war.

Well, the event that I heard or participated in, this was intended to be spread to the international community the crimes against humanity—the war crimes—that Ukraine is perpetrating in Kherson Oblast. The first speaker, the most important speaker, was the governor of Kherson, and he detailed and then several authorities that were involved got to speak.

“The organizers of this [event],” Doctorow declared, “did not consider for a moment how it could be viewed otherwise, as they way I viewed it: this was proof positive that Russia is losing the war.”

When you heard the governor of Kherson say that his region has become uninhabitable because of daily strikes, Ukrainian drone strikes. What he was talking about was the dropping of landmines along the roads and sidewalks of all kinds of towns so that people can’t even walk out to go get groceries with fear of getting their legs blown off. He was talking about the fact that Kherson at the moment of this teleconference had no electricity. The whole region was without electricity and the organizers had some difficulty reaching a few of the interviewees because the phone they had had no electricity.

All right.

So one of the four regions that was we can say was the result of victory of Russian force of arms is declared by its governor to be uninhabitable.

Here is the technique of Gilbert Doctorow on full display: deliver the conclusion, complete with the appropriate catch phrase designed to cement his pre-ordained findings, which in the present case was the term “Pyrrhic victory.”

It doesn’t matter that the term “Pyrrhic victory” has nothing to do with the facts of the case.

This is “mental war”, and Doctorow’s task is to embed a thought in the minds of the audience which inextricably lead one to the conclusion that Russia is losing the war with Ukraine.

Next, Doctorow engages in a tedious discussion designed to a) impress the audience as to his credentials when it comes to the topic at hand, and b) provide a narrative which supports the key term he has sought to embed in the minds of his audience.

There’s one major problem, however—beyond the fact that Doctorow was a long-distance observer of the conference via teleconference, none of the main conclusions he was making bore any resemblance to what was actually said at the event.

The governor of Kherson never said that his region had become uninhabitable because of Ukrainian drone attacks.

He did state that the situation in one town in particular, Oleshki, was “unbearable” because of the terror brought on by incessant Ukrainian drone attacks and the mining of the roads and fields surrounding the village.

But the governor also declared that “we are not giving up,” noting that “people continue to live in this town.”

The governor describes a brave and resilient population which refuses to be intimidated by Ukrainian acts of terror.

Don’t take my word for it—read the transcript of the session and/or opt to watch a recording of the session.

But Doctorow is gambling that neither the host of the podcast in which he spins his manufactured narrative nor the designated audience will take the time to fact check him.

I did.

And I found out that Doctorow was manufacturing a false narrative which, when combined with his misappropriation of the term “Pyrrhic victory”, makes it clear that what was transpiring on both Glenn Diesen’s and Judge Napolitano’s podcasts was more than just a guy getting it wrong, but rather someone engaged in a deliberate attempt to create a false narrative for the purpose of undermining the truth and promoting lies.

Doctorow likes to bet on the fact that his resume, filled as it is with decades of on the ground experience in Russia and impressive academic credentials, will suffice to entice the average listener into deeming him a credible rapporteur on all things Russian, with no subsequent verification required.

The problem for Doctorow, however, is that I cut my Russian studies teeth on the precept of “Trust but Verify”, given my own credentials as a on-site weapons inspector implementing the Intermediate Nuclear Forces treaty in the former Soviet Union.

Moreover, I have met face to face with the senior Russian officials who spoke during the session, and engaged with them on the very issues being discussed—Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova, and the Governor of Kherson, Vladimir Saldo.

I interviewed Ambassador Miroshnik in Moscow in August 2025. I met Yana Lantratova the same month, and we have been in close contact ever since about various issues, including the Ukrainian attack on Starobelsk College and the crisis in Kherson.

And in January 2024 I spent an afternoon in the office of Vladimir Saldo, where we discussed the various challenges he faced as governor of a region embroiled in a deadly conflict.

The Author with the Governor of Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, January 2024.

I personally know these people, and I’ve heard them speak about the conflict with Ukraine.

And when I heard Gilbert Doctorow cite them as the source of the defeatist narrative he was espousing, I knew something was wrong.

So I checked the source material.

And it turns out Doctorow had doctored the evidence, putting words and intent into the mouths of people who are committed Russian patriots incapable of projecting the kind of defeatist narrative being presented by the self-proclaimed “Russianist.”

It is important that people understand that Doctorow isn’t simply expressing a different opinion.

He is deliberately painting a distorted version of the truth for the purpose of poisoning the minds of his audience. And one must keep in mind that Doctorow isn’t playing to an exclusively non-Russian audience, but rather knows that his words will be heard by “the translators of my interviews into Russian for the RuTube” and “the same translators and their friends in the Kremlin.”

Which brings us back to “Mental Warfare.”

The goal of “Mental Warfare”, according to Andrei Il’nitsky, is the destruction of consciousness. “Mental Warfare,” Andrei notes, “is directed and implemented in the context of an emerging de facto ‘post-truth world’, in which people are weaned from critical thinking, from the desire to know the truth”.

It is this very “post-truth world”, where audiences are lulled into a false sense of intellectual security by over-hyped biographies and deceptive methodologies, turning off the normative defense mechanisms associated with critical thinking and replacing truth with clever fantasy, that agents of influence like Gilbert Doctorow thrive.

I happen to live in a world where truth reigns supreme.

Where lies and other distortions of fact-based truth must be called out when confronted.

And this is why I cannot remain silent in the face of the lies and distortions being promulgated by Gilbert Doctorow, an Agent of Influence implementing “Mental War” to the detriment of all truth-loving people.

I am not seeking to de-platform Gilbert Doctorow.

But I fully intend to paint him with a scarlet letter so all the world knows him as a practitioner of “Mental Warfare” whose intent is to bring harm to Russia by spreading lies and distortions that undermine the prospects of peace.

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