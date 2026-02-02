Richard Nixon (left) meets with Anatoliy Dobrynin at the White House

Arms control became a top policy priority for the newly-elected President Richard Nixon. On February 17, 1969, Soviet ambassador Anatoliy Dobrynin met with President Nixon and informed him that the Soviet Union was prepared to enter wide-ranging negotiations on a number of issues. The Soviet objectives for such talks were to enforce the nonproliferation treaty, end the war in Vietnam, settle the conflict in the Middle East, recognize the status quo in Europe, and curb the arms race through strategic arms reductions.

Dobrynin asked Nixon when the United States would be ready to begin these talks. Nixon was noncommittal, saying arms reduction discussions required considerable preparation. The president, bypassing the secretary of state (whose job it usually would be), asked Dobrynin to bring up the issue of talks with his national security adviser instead.

So began the Dobrynin-Kissinger channel, a highly confidential mechanism for a candid “exchange of opinions” between the United States and the Soviet Union. Once Kissinger and Dobrynin could agree in principle about the issues in question, the problem would then be turned over to the appropriate diplomatic channel for a “detailed working review.”

On the issue of arms control negotiations, the problem at hand was one of timing, Kissinger explained to Dobrynin. The key matter was the link between when such talks should begin and the deployment of an antiballistic missile (ABM) system by the United States. Kissinger stressed that there were differences between the State and Defense Departments over this—State wanted talks to begin as soon as possible and not be subject to military constraints, whereas Defense believed practical decisions about the deployment of an ABM system should not be made contingent upon arms control talks.

Kissinger was surprisingly honest and open with Dobrynin about how much time it would take to get arms reduction talks on track. But he had been less so when it came to attributing the reasons for this delay. Kissinger had long viewed the Soviet push for arms reductions talks as a device used by Moscow to regain credibility lost after their move against Czechoslovakia in August 1968. Kissinger also believed that the Soviets intended to use such talks to divide NATO, in addition to stabilizing the strategic balance.

Anatoliy Dobrynin (left) meeting Henry Kissinger (right)

Both Nixon and Kissinger believed in the principle of linkage, where one policy objective would be linked with others, and not treated in isolation, when it came to foreign policy. In the case of arms reduction talks, both Nixon and Kissinger believed that they should not Peace through Strength 185 be pursued in isolation but rather be linked to the Soviet Union’s ability to assist the United States in Vietnam and the Middle East.

The war in Vietnam was an ever-present reality as well as a source of policy frustration for the Nixon administration. The year 1968 had been the bloodiest one yet for the American forces fighting in Southeast Asia, and Nixon was determined to bring the war to a close. Within the Nixon administration, many policy advisers blamed the continued Soviet military, political, and economic support for the North Vietnamese government for the difficulty the United States faced in South Vietnam.

Using his linkage philosophy, in mid-April 1969, Kissinger told Ambassador Dobrynin that U.S.-Soviet relations were at a critical phase and that Vietnam was the key to resolving differences in other areas, such as arms control. Kissinger proposed sending Cyrus Vance—who had been leading the U.S. delegation to the Paris peace talks since 1968—to Moscow to initiate arms reduction talks and, at the same time, open discussions with the North Vietnamese. Dobrynin was evasive, and Vance never made the trip.

The Soviets, however, continued to send signals that they were prepared for arms reduction negotiations. On May 1, 1969, the Soviets canceled their usual military parade. Instead, Leonid Brezhnev spoke from atop Vladimir Lenin’s tomb, calling for peaceful coexistence with the West. On July 10, 1969, Foreign Minister Andrei Gromyko addressed the Supreme Soviet, calling for closer relations with the United States, declaring that “We for our part are ready.”

This was the best the Soviet Union could do.

Domestically, Brezhnev was in the midst of a bitter power struggle with Aleksei Kosygin. Kosygin had attempted to implement economic reforms in the post-Khrushchev era by shifting the emphasis in the Soviet economy from heavy industry and military production to light industry and the production of consumer goods. Brezhnev did not support this policy and stymied Kosygin’s reforms. He was also concerned about Kosygin’s preeminence in foreign affairs and was gradually trying to insert himself in that arena. By the end of the decade, Brezhnev would become the unquestioned leader of the Soviet Union, but in the first half of 1969, he was not able to make bold moves. Signaling his resolve to meet an American initiative was the best he could do.

Aleksei Kosygin (left) and Leonid Brezhnev (right)

Linkage wasn’t the only issue that hindered movement on arms reduction talks. For President Nixon, American military strength was the basis for a successful negotiation. As such, the United States could ill afford to enter any meaningful negotiations from a position of real or perceived weakness but rather was required to “look tough.”

As had been the case when the Johnson administration had begun constructing a unified position on arms reduction talks, two issues proved to be particularly sticky when it came to achieving consensus on how best to proceed: multiple independently targeted re-entry vehicles (MIRVs) and antiballistic missile defense. The United States had a significant lead over the Soviet Union when it came to MIRVs. Initial testing of an MIRV-equipped missile had begun in August 1968, and the Navy and Air Force were scheduled to undergo final testing in May 1969 for both the Minuteman and Poseidon missiles. These tests were scheduled to be completed by July 1969.1

The Soviets lagged behind, having tested an MRV-equipped missile for the first time in September 1968. However, the Soviets had fielded the giant SS-9 missile, which with its ability to deliver large payloads (defined in arms control terms as “throw weight”) meant that if the Soviets were to develop and test their own MIRV capability, they would soon be able to overwhelm the United States in terms of the numbers of nuclear warheads it could deliver, even if the number of missiles remained unchanged.

This fact had not gone unnoticed by analysts in the United States. In a June 1969 memo, George Rathjens and Jack Ruina warned Kissinger that a decision to go ahead with MIRV tests “probably also implies the eventual abandonment of the Minuteman missiles by the United States,” because the United States would need to replace the small Minuteman with a missile possessing a throw weight equal to or exceeding the SS9.

This was the arms race everyone feared. Both the Department of Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff supported the development and deployment of MIRVs. American strategic nuclear targeting centered on having the MIRV-equipped Minuteman III missile (which would carry three MIRVs) and the new Poseidon missile (which would carry twelve MIRVs). Instead of banning MIRVs, the Department of Defense wanted U.S. arms reduction talks to focus on limiting missile throw weight, thereby limiting future Soviet MIRV potential.

The president came down on the side of having MIRVs. Nixon released secret information about Soviet MRV tests, claiming that analysis conducted by the United States concerning impact patterns of the missiles showed that they were being optimized to strike U.S. Minuteman silos.16 Survivability of the U.S. deterrent, therefore, hinged on the United States equipping its own forces with MIRVs to ensure that enough retaliatory capability survived any Soviet attack.

By summer 1969, the Air Force awarded a contract for the manufacture of thirty-eight MIRV missiles. From an arms control perspective, this was a critical move. Any ban of MIRV testing would be relatively easy to verify— since satellite imagery and electronic intercepts would suffice as a means of monitoring. A ban on MIRV deployment, on the other hand, would require intrusive on-site inspection-based verification measures neither the Soviets nor the Americans would agree to. Committing to the testing of MIRVs all but assured that they would be deployed.

Although MIRVs as a weapons system impacted any future arms reduction talks, so did the way the United States planned to utilize nuclear weapons in any conflict, MIRVs or no MIRVs. On January 27, 1969, Nixon and Kissinger—joined by Secretary of Defense Melvin Laird and chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Earle Wheeler—traveled to the Pentagon, where they were briefed on SIOP-4, the latest version of America’s nuclear war plan. SIOP-4, which had basically remained unchanged in operating philosophy since mid-1966, consisted of five nuclear attack options, retaliatory or pre-emptive in nature, depending on the amount of warning time available to the decision-maker. There was also a launch-on-warning capability. All strike options involved thousands of nuclear weapons hitting Soviet military, economic, and population centers.

Helmut Sonnenfeldt, an NSC staffer who was present at the briefing, reported that President Nixon was “appalled” at the prospect of a nuclear conflict that would kill some 80 million Soviets, and at least that many Americans, as well as the fact that he, as the American chief executive, had so few choices when it came to responding to a major crisis between the United States and the Soviet Union.

The basic guidance behind the creation of the SIOP was known as the National Strategic Targeting and Attack Policy (NSTAP), which established the three core objectives of waging strategic nuclear war as being 1) to destroy nuclear threats to the United States and its allies in order to limit damage to them; 2) to destroy a comprehensive set of nonnuclear military targets; and 3) to destroy war-supporting urban and industrial targets so that 30 percent of the enemy’s population would be killed together with 70 percent of their war-fighting industry.

Following along strategic thinking in place since the Berlin crisis of 1961, the SIOP was designed to “maximize U.S. power” and “attain and maintain a strategic superiority which will lead to an early termination of the war on terms favorable to the United States and our allies.”

Derived from McNamara’s No Cities philosophy contained in his Athens’s Doctrine, SIOP-4 was simply a repackaging of SIOP-3, providing options for nuclear targets only; military targets only; and all targets, including urban areas. Kissinger was obviously frustrated by the lack of flexibility inherent in the SIOP, and shortly after receiving the briefing, called up McNamara and asked of the military, “Is this the best [you] can do?”

By the time Nixon assumed office, the United States and the Soviet Union had achieved strategic parity, and McNamara’s Assured Destruction had become Mutually Assured Destruction—MAD was its famous acronym. Both Kissinger and Nixon, after reviewing American nuclear strategy, were concerned that the Soviets in fact had achieved a greater ability to inflict harm on the United States than the United States could inflict on the Soviet Union. They also worried that this fact would embolden the Soviets when it came to confronting the United States and its allies on foreign policy matters worldwide. Nixon and Kissinger were so concerned over the Soviet Union’s potential to stand up to the United States in Europe that the president, at a meeting of the NSC on February 19, 1969, declared that “the nuclear umbrella in NATO is a lot of crap.”

US Air Force B-52 crew scrambles to take off while on nuclear strip alert

While Kissinger wrestled with American nuclear strike plans, he was in fact satisfied with the level of American nuclear forces. Having defined the Nixon nuclear strategic doctrine as being based on the concept of “strategic sufficiency,” Kissinger believed that the current force levels based upon the existing nuclear triad (1,054 ICBMs, 656 SLBMs, a substantial strategic bomber force, and a viable ABM system) were sufficient to deter a Soviet attack. In effect, he supported the underpinnings of the McNamara nuclear posture of Assured Destruction without embracing the term.

However, Kissinger took the argument to a new level, asking if the Soviets operated on an all-or-nothing approach (zero nuclear weapons or massive attack), or if they might have an option where they could fire off a limited nuclear attack, knowing that the United States would hesitate to respond because the result would be the destruction of American cities. Although his advisers argued that this was not a likely course of action for the Soviets, Kissinger asserted that the United States should be able to place the Soviets in a similar quandary. Kissinger wanted to be able to use discriminating nuclear attacks (i.e., the ability to pick and choose a range of discrete targets based upon a given scenario, as opposed to a “one size fits all” plan) as a means of getting the Soviets to back down in a crisis.

An outgrowth of these internal debates and discussions was its formal definition, in the form of National Security Decision Memorandum (NSDM) 16, “Strategic Sufficiency,” published on June 24, 1969. In it, Kissinger stated that strategic sufficiency was defined as being assured that the U.S. second-strike capability was sufficient to deter an enemy surprise attack, thus insuring the Soviets had no incentive to strike the United States first in a crisis. A key aspect to this was possessing the capability to ensure that the United States could deny the Soviets the ability to cause more damage to America in a nuclear exchange than America could cause to the Soviet Union.

This guidance underscored the emphasis both Nixon and Kissinger were placing on an ABM capability and underscored why ABM was playing such a major role (bigger than MIRVs or the SIOP) in shaping a Nixon arms control policy. It is not that Nixon conceived ABM, or even initiated its deployment; he had done neither. The decision to deploy ABM had been made during the Johnson administration. On September 18, 1967, then-Secretary of Defense McNamara had announced that the United States would begin deployment of a “thin” ABM system, known as Sentinel, intended to defeat a limited Chinese missile attack. Sentinel was also intended to reinforce American security assurances to its allies by demonstrating its deterrent capability and to protect against “the improbable but possible accidental launch of an intercontinental missile by one of the nuclear powers.”

In making his announcement, McNamara had stated that the “decision to go ahead with a limited ABM deployment in no way indicates that we feel an agreement with the Soviet Union on the limitation of strategic nuclear offensive and defensive forces is in any way less urgent or desirable.”

The Sentinel ABM Site

But McNamara had only initiated the political process to enable an ABM deployment. By the time Nixon assumed office, Sentinel was still a plan, not a reality. One factor McNamara could not have factored in when making his announcement in September 1967 was the fundamental difference between the 90th Congress, which had so aggressively funded ABM even when McNamara and Johnson didn’t ask for funds, and the 91st Congress, elected alongside Nixon, which was a product of increasing skepticism of all things military thanks to the ongoing debacle in Vietnam. Money had been allocated for Sentinel, but the new Congress was not necessarily so inclined to spend it.

On March 5, 1969, Kissinger provided Nixon with a new modified Sentinel ABM proposal designed to ease congressional concerns. First, Kissinger noted that the modified Sentinel program was not designed with modern Soviet threats in mind, namely submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) and a new threat, known as the fractional orbital bombardment system, or FOBs.

The SLBM, being launched close to American shores as opposed to launched from fixed bases in the Soviet Union, had a much shorter (3–15 minutes) flight time that made interception by a Sentinel-type system unlikely unless the individual crews of the Spartan and Sprint missiles were given authority at all times (i.e., pre-delegation) to launch nuclear missiles over American soil. Given the possibility of an accident, such pre-delegation was politically impossible.

FOBs presented a completely different problem set; in short, there was no defense. The goal of FOBs was to place a large nuclear warhead equipped with a de-orbited rocket stage into low Earth orbit (approximately 90 miles altitude). The warhead could theoretically approach the United States from any direction, below the altitude of any tracking radar, and be de-orbited at will, meaning no one would know when it might strike. The Outer Space Treaty, implemented in 1967, banned orbiting nuclear weapons, but it did not ban systems capable of orbiting nuclear weapons, so the Soviets exploited that loophole by never testing FOBs with a live warhead. Likewise, the Soviets never allowed the system to complete an orbit, de-orbiting the test warhead prior to one complete revolution around the Earth (hence the name “fractional orbiter”).

Another problem lay in the nature of the Sentinel’s interceptor missiles themselves. Kissinger noted that atmospheric detonation by a Spartan missile would more than likely “black out” the critical U.S. target acquisition radars, meaning that additional intercepts would be impossible. Thus, the modified Sentinel system would be nullifying its utility as soon as it was employed. Likewise (especially where ABM was employed to protect ICBM bases), an exploding Spartan or Sprint missile could knock out Minuteman and Titan missiles being launched in retaliation for any Soviet attack. This could not be compensated with anything less than a costly coordination system or restrictive operational procedures.

US Sprint missile being test launched

The ABM system was designed to operate in one of three modes, with command and control being conducted locally, regionally, or nationally through automation. All three modes had major disadvantages. Ultimately, the ability of the ABM system to work depended on its ability to destroy incoming warheads. “Kill assessments” were being made relative to how “hard” a Soviet warhead was (meaning its ability to withstand a nuclear blast). This in turn impacted how close an interceptor needed to be to guarantee a kill.

Kissinger noted that if the assumptions were wrong, then the system wouldn’t work. And finally, Kissinger had to concede that the modified Sentinel ABM could easily be overwhelmed by a concentrated nuclear bombardment, especially if penetration aids were employed. In short, the system’s effectiveness against a Soviet attack was nil. Kissinger acknowledged that the U.S. nuclear retaliatory capability was not threatened by any realistic intelligence estimate that extended through the decade of the 1970s.

However, the Department of Defense utilized what was known as “greater than expected” threat analysis in determining U.S. defense requirements, and if these data were applied, then the U.S. retaliatory capability would come under risk by 1976 as the Soviets deployed an increased number of larger missiles equipped with MIRVs. For this reason, the concept of deploying an ABM capability designed to ensure a minimum of 300 Minuteman missiles survived any Soviet nuclear attack was an attractive idea, especially for the Department of Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

But focusing an ABM system on a Soviet threat ran against the initial justification of the Sentinel program, namely defending against a Chinese threat. The problem was, if the United States placed too much emphasis on the Chinese threat, then the ABM could not be factored into any meaningful arms reduction talks. Nixon, in speaking out in defense of ABM, had placed considerable emphasis on China, more than Kissinger would have preferred.

But in the end, Nixon appeared to have been swayed by Kissinger’s Soviet-centric approach, supporting a focus on Minuteman ICBM defense that reflected the fact that the Soviets had closed the gap when it came to strategic parity as well as Nixon’s desire that the gap not be widened on the other side, which required that any threat to Minuteman be reduced. ABM, in Nixon’s mind, accomplished this.

On March 14, 1969, President Nixon announced his decision concerning the future of the Sentinel ABM system. Recognizing that the system as designed required modification, Nixon directed that a new, modified ABM system, using many of the same components and designs as Sentinel, be constructed. Nixon highlighted the “unmistakable” defensive nature of the new ABM system, noting that it was designed to protect U.S. land-based retaliatory forces against a direct attack by the Soviet Union, to defend the American people against the kind of nuclear attack that Communist China was likely to be able to mount within the decade, and to protect against the possibility of accidental attacks from any source. Nixon said that the new ABM system was not designed to protect American cities from nuclear attack, noting that it was not feasible to do so, and that any effort in this direction “might look to an opponent like the prelude to an offensive strategy threatening the Soviet deterrent.”

In arguing in favor of an American ABM system, Nixon highlighted Soviet capabilities—namely that the Soviets already had a functioning ABM system that they were continuing to improve. Using the briefing provided by Kissinger back in early March, Nixon pointed out that the Soviets were also continuing to deploy large ICBMs that possessed the ability to destroy silo-based Minuteman ICBMs, as well as substantially increasing the size of their SLBM fleet. Nixon also referred to the Soviet development of a “semi-orbital nuclear weapon system” (i.e., FOBs), without detailing what such a system entailed. Nixon also highlighted an ABM’s value against any Chinese nuclear threat or an accidental nuclear missile launch from any direction. Sentinel thus was renamed Safeguard.

But Nixon’s speech, rather than putting the ABM debate to bed, only breathed new life into those who opposed any ABM deployment. The scene was set for a major showdown in Congress, where the fate of the Safeguard ABM system was linked to a Senate funding bill authorizing appropriations for fiscal year 1970 for military procurement, research and development. The total amount involved for Safeguard was more than $20 billion, but the matter being debated dealt with only the $759.1 million required for the initial deployment of the Safeguard ABM system. The Senate split 50–50 on the vote on August 7, 1969. Vice President Spiro Agnew was called in as the president of the Senate to cast the decisive 51st vote in favor of the bill.

Arms control and arms reductions were still very much on the foreign policy agenda of the Nixon administration. As his point person for America’s arms control effort, the president chose the new director of ACDA, Gerard Smith, a veteran State Department official with experience in the Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations.

Gerard Smith

To get arms control back on the agenda with the Soviets, President Nixon (with Kissinger present) met with Soviet ambassador Dobrynin at the White House on October 20, 1969. The ambassador opened the meeting by presenting Nixon with a brief announcement concerning arms reduction talks. The Soviets were interested in beginning a preliminary round of discussions on November 17, 1969, and were suggesting Helsinki, Finland, as the venue.

On October 25, 1969, both Moscow and Washington announced their mutual intent to begin what were being referred to as “Strategic Arms Limitation Talks,” or SALT. On November 13, 1969, Secretary of State Rogers made a public announcement on the eve of the U.S. SALT delegation’s departure for Helsinki, in which he underscored his belief that the ultimate question the SALTs would confront was “whether societies with the advanced intellect to develop these awesome weapons of mass destruction have the combined wisdom to control and curtail them.”

The two delegations sat down on November 17, 1969, and for the next five weeks probed one another as to the seriousness with which the respective parties were pursuing the issue of arms reductions. One of the areas in which there appeared to be considerable differences of opinion lay in what constituted “strategic weapons.” The Soviets insisted on including U.S. aircraft carriers and nuclear-capable aircraft stationed in Europe because these weapons could target the Soviet homeland. On the other hand, the Soviets wanted to exclude their medium- and intermediate-range missiles, which only targeted Europe, because these weapons did not threaten America.

The Soviets were pushing for either no ABM deployment or a very low level of ABM deployment and a loose verification regime based on national technical means (a euphemism for satellite-based imagery.) The Soviets proposed a halt, or even a reversal, of ABM development, indicating that a flight test ban represented the easiest means of verification. They underscored that with zero or low ABM deployment, MIRVs became unimportant and could be banned with no significant risk. The Soviets stated that if their concerns over ABM and MIRVs were met, then they would be amenable to considering a mutual halt to the construction of offensive missiles and launchers. Although there were many areas of disagreement, the two sides were finally talking about limiting strategic arms. On December 22, 1969, the preliminary discussions on SALT were recessed, with both sides agreeing to reconvene in Vienna, Austria, in April 1970.

On April 9, 1970, Kissinger met with Dobrynin, informing the Soviet diplomat that the United States was preparing comprehensive alternative proposals for a ban on MIRVs and arms reductions. However, Kissinger noted that if the Soviets were interested in a more limited agreement, then the United States might consider that as well. What Kissinger didn’t tell Dobrynin was that there were two conditions to these proposals, both of which were designed to make the Soviets balk.

The first was a requirement for on-site inspection, insisted on by the Pentagon, and the second was a loophole permitting the production of MIRVs. The Soviet Union would never approve any intrusive on-site inspection regime, and a clause permitting the manufacture of MIRVs, but not their testing, meant the United States would lock itself into a strategic advantage because the Soviets had yet to conduct MIRV testing.

The Vienna round of talks began on April 16, 1970. Early on in these talks, when Gerard Smith started reading the U.S. proposal, the Soviets took extensive notes. However, as soon as Smith got to the provision concerning on-site inspection, his Soviet counterpart put down his pen. “We had been hoping you would make a serious MIRV proposal,” he said once Smith had finished. No sooner had they begun than the Vienna talks were stalled.

Over the course of the next weeks, the Soviets countered with a proposal of their own that permitted MIRV testing but prohibited manufacture and deployment of the systems. This proposal was, perhaps intentionally, just as absurd as the American proposal, and it too was rejected. Recognizing that time was running out on any possibility of containing the MIRV problem, Smith wrote back to Washington, proposing an outright MIRV ban; Kissinger rejected this initiative.

When it came to defining the limits for each side in terms of strategic weapons, Smith came up with “Vienna Option,” proposing limits of 1,900 launchers on each side, 1,710 in missile launchers, and 250 in modern heavy missiles (i.e., the Soviet SS-9, a major concern for the MIRV-sensitive United States). This was passed back to Kissinger for review.

The Soviets also accepted a U.S. proposal limiting ABMs to one site protecting each nation’s capital. This decision guaranteed an expensive and dangerous MIRV-based arms race between the United States and Soviet Union because it locked in the numbers of missiles but with no limit on the number of warheads.

It also created a huge domestic problem for Kissinger. The Senate had voted 51–50 to approve the deployment of Safeguard, a two-site Air Force Base in North Dakota and was scheduled to begin in June 1970 at Malstrom Air Force Base, Montana. Many prominent senators from both parties had thrown their support behind Safeguard, and now it looked as if Kissinger and Nixon were negotiating the ABM system away.

Setting the stage for a confrontation with Congress, Nixon’s promise in the summer of 1969 to conduct an annual review of the ABM program created a second opportunity for congressional opponents of Safeguard to try to kill the system. In early March 1970, while Gerard Smith was formulating a U.S. SALT negotiating position, Defense Secretary Laird had gone to Congress to request funding for a “Modified Phase 2” Safeguard system.

This system comprised a third Safeguard site to be constructed at Whiteman Air Force Base in Montana, with additional missiles for the first two sites, and the appropriation of land for five more Safeguard bases, for a total budget increase of $1.5 billion on top of the $759 million Congress appropriated in 1969. As envisioned by Laird, the planned Safeguard system would comprise fourteen sites. Laird argued before Congress that the Soviets “are continuing the rapid deployment of major strategic offensive-weapons systems at a rate that could, by the mid-1970s, place us in a second-rate strategic position with regard to the future security of the free world.” Despite continued opposition in Congress, the funding request was passed.

MIRV warheads for the Minuteman III ICBM

The strategic balance between the United States and the Soviet Union appeared to have reached parity. By June 1970, the Soviets had deployed some 1,300 ICBMs and 270 SLBMs. The American number had remained unchanged, at 1,054 and 646, respectively. But the United States deployed its first MIRV-equipped Minuteman III in June 1970, and Poseidon MIRVs were due to be in place in January 1971. Thus, by the end of 1972, though the number of strategic missiles would be roughly 2,000 on each side, the United States would have 4,000 deliverable warheads, double that of the Soviets. As feared by many opponents of the MIRV, the Soviets had no choice but to push for their own MIRV capability and thus had no motive to freeze offensive weapons.

Kissinger’s allowing ABM to be de-linked from force limitations severely damaged the U.S. negotiating effort during this phase of the SALT talks. He therefore sought a U.S.-Soviet summit, preferably in the fall of 1970, in time to influence congressional elections. Nixon broached the idea to Kissinger, and on April 7, 1970, Kissinger met with Ambassador Dobrynin and raised the idea of a summit. Dobrynin agreed that the fall was the ideal time for such a summit, in time for the United Nations’ twenty-fifth anniversary celebration. Kissinger emphasized that such a summit should be linked to the SALT discussions.

A major issue facing any potential summit was the problems the Soviets were having in the course of their 24th Party Conference. For the first time in their history, the Soviets were unable to come up with a five year plan, a reflection of the severe economic stress they were facing. Much of this stress was caused by the extreme burden placed on the Soviet economy by the ongoing arms buildup.

The Brezhnev-Kosygin struggle for power was likewise coming to a head. Having heard nothing back by June 1970, Nixon had Kissinger make another push for a summit. The Soviets responded, first by trying to link any such summit with a comprehensive Middle East peace plan.

Nixon rejected this.

The second Soviet response was to offer an early agreement on ABM systems, to be finalized at a summit, in exchange for a joint U.S.-Soviet agreement on a cooperative response to any attack on one party by a third party. This proposal was raised in Vienna to Gerard Smith, who forwarded it to Kissinger in July. Again, this proposal was rejected.

Void of any potential of a radical departure from the ongoing SALT negotiations that a U.S.-Soviet summit would offer, Kissinger circulated new negotiating instructions to Smith and his delegation, which represented, in fact, an official embrace of Smith’s Vienna Option. In it, Kissinger stated that the limitations goals for the United States included capping the aggregate number of ICBMs, SLBMs, and strategic bombers at 1,900 for each side, with an added condition that heavy missiles produced after 1965 could not number more than 250. Within the agreed total, the aggregate number of ICBMs and SLBMs should be limited to 1,710. After any transition period to allow for both sides to reach the agreed-upon arms cap, the United States would then propose a ban on mobile ICBMs and new missile silo construction. The United States’ definition of “strategic weapons” would remain unchanged from that put forward in earlier instructions.

Kissinger also put forward two negotiating positions concerning ABM, the first limiting deployment to a single site protecting a national capital (the National Command Authority, or NCA, option), the second a “zero” option banning all ABMs. The negotiating instructions concluded by noting that “the United States continues to support a comprehensive agreement, along the lines of either of the approaches already outlined and that we will seek to have an initial agreement followed by further agreements, including if possible controls on multiple independently targeted re-entry vehicles.”

The Soviets surprised the Americans by immediately agreeing to the NCA option for ABM deployment. Kissinger had agreed to put this on the table because he assumed the Soviets would reject it and ask for a more robust ABM defense. However, the remainder of the negotiating points became deadlocked. By insisting on the old interpretation of strategic weapons, the United States failed to address the Soviet concerns of what they termed “forward-based systems,” or FBS—namely, U.S. aircraft carriers and European-based tactical aircraft that could strike the Soviet Union. The Vienna round of SALT discussions was scheduled to come to an end on August 14, 1970, and the late release of the new negotiating instructions made any hope of doing anything other than simply transmitting the new U.S. position fruitless. Progress would have to wait until the delegations reconvened in Helsinki on November 2, 1970.

The delay in getting a U.S.-Soviet summit underway, brought on largely by the Kissinger-driven insistence on policy linkage between such issues as Vietnam and SALT, created opportunities for others to take center stage in influencing East-West relations. On August 12, 1970, West Germany’s newly elected leader, Willy Brandt, traveled to Moscow, where he signed a West German-Soviet treaty that recognized both East Germany and the special status of Berlin. Responding to his critics, Brandt noted that “with this treaty nothing has been lost that had not long since been gambled away.”

This move gave the Soviets what they had been seeking for some time, namely closure on the issue of World War II-era hostilities with Germany. A major irritant to East-West relations, and the source of some the most serious confrontations between the United States and the Soviet Union, had been done away with. While publicly praising the Brandt initiative, privately Kissinger and Nixon fumed because it introduced a complicating feature (i.e., West German acquiescence on a peace treaty) into the overall approach the president was pursuing regarding U.S.-Soviet détente.

Leonid Brezhnev (left) and Willi Brandt (right)

While the Nixon administration and the rest of the world came to grips with the reality of Brandt’s bold Ostpolitik (“East Politics,” his focus on improving relations with East Germany and the Soviet Union), the U.S. and Soviet SALT delegations assembled in Helsinki on November 2, 1970, to resume their stalled negotiations. They quickly found themselves stymied on the issue of what constituted strategic forces.

Frustrated, by December 1970, the Soviets proposed de-linking an ABM agreement from an overall agreement on force limitations. Gerard Smith was attracted to the proposal, but Kissinger continued to insist on a comprehensive agreement based upon the August 1970 negotiating instructions. The main problem was that the U.S. proposals were designed not to succeed, and this was painfully obvious to all involved. The fact that the Soviets knew, via the back-channel talks between Kissinger and the Soviets, that Kissinger was open to a de-linking of ABM from reductions talks meant that Smith and his colleagues were kept defending a process that ultimately had no chance of success. The Helsinki talks wrapped up on December 18, 1970, no further along toward an agreement than when they had convened six weeks earlier. The talks were scheduled to resume in Vienna on March 15, 1971.

Time was running out for President Nixon if he was to accomplish any meaningful breakthrough in arms control during his first term as president. Elections were coming up in 1972, and Nixon was experiencing severe domestic political repercussions over his handling of the Vietnam War.

Faced with pressure from the president, Kissinger worked to establish the foundation for success in the coming SALT negotiations. At a luncheon with Dobrynin, the two discussed the status of the negotiations. Dobrynin expressed some frustration at the pace of the talks, noting that the Soviets had made an offer concerning ABM and that the U.S. delegation had not only rejected it but had let it be known that the Soviet initiative had been personally rejected by Kissinger. Kissinger informed the ambassador that the United States was prepared to enter into a separate ABM agreement, provided such an agreement was coupled with an understanding that both sides would continue working on arms reductions talks, and agree to a “freeze” on any new offensive land-based missiles during the period of these negotiations.

Nixon and Kissinger were now faced with a dilemma. Having agreed in principle, via the back channel, to a separate ABM agreement, they were confronted with the fact that the United States had proposed, and the Soviets had accepted, a single antiballistic missile defense base that would defend each respective nation’s capital city.

Nixon was under considerable political pressure from senators “Scoop” Jackson and John Stennis, both of whom were concerned that the ABM system they had fought so hard for was being negotiated away. If this was the case, they told Nixon, then they would begin to attack the SALTs themselves. In order to maintain the appearance of pushing for a strong ABM system, Nixon instructed Smith to chair a new proposal on ABM, the so-called four-to-one proposal, in which the United States would have four ABM sites (the three sites defending ICBM silos funded in 1970, together with a new NCA site around Washington, DC).

The proposal never had a chance.

The Soviets rejected it as absurd and questioned Smith and his team as to why the United States would not stick with the NCA proposal that had already been agreed to.

In early May 1971, the head of the Soviet delegation, Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Semenov, hinted to Smith that the Soviets might be willing to link a separate ABM agreement with an understanding on strategic force limitations. This, of course, was the same understanding that had been reached between Kissinger and Dobrynin, but Smith, intentionally kept ignorant of the back channel by Kissinger, who wanted to remain in control of the negotiations, knew nothing about it. Smith reported Semenov’s discussion back to Kissinger via official channels, requesting instructions.

Vladimir Semenov (in glasses, speaking) and Gerard Smith (far right)

Building on this breakthrough, Nixon made an announcement that the United States and the Soviet Union had agreed to work together in seeking an ABM agreement and simultaneously “certain measures with respect to the limitation of offensive strategic weapons.” Nixon described this agreement as a “significant development in breaking the deadlock” that had gripped the SALT negotiations. However, Nixon noted that “intensive negotiations will be required to translate this understanding into a concrete understanding.” For the first time since the talks began, Smith had very defined marching orders: to negotiate an ABM agreement and an interim freeze of strategic forces.

Drafting an ABM agreement was to prove more difficult than imagined. There was still a divergence on the issue of the number of ABM sites that would be permitted. The Soviets continued to insist on the previously agreed-upon NCA solution. Realizing that the four-to-one option was a nonstarter, Kissinger authorized Smith to propose a three-to-one option (two ICBM sites and one NCA site for the United States, and one NCA site for the Soviets), and when this was rejected, a two-to-one option. The Soviets held fast to their position.

The SALT negotiations in Vienna continued through the summer of 1971, with minimal progress. A major issue still unresolved was the question of future ABM systems. On September 24, 1971, just as the talks were preparing to adjourn for a recess, the two sides were able to prepare a joint ABM agreement text that, though containing numerous points of contention, appeared to move closer on one critical issue: the number of ABM sites that would be allowed. The United States by this time was proposing that each side be permitted either two missile defense sites or one NCA site; the Soviets had responded by proposing one missile defense site and one NCA site for each side. These positions remained unchanged for the rest of the year.

While the SALT talks continued to be hindered, there was some progress made toward achieving an elusive summit between Nixon and the Soviet leadership. Back in June 1971, Kissinger had pressed Dobrynin for a deadline on announcing a summit date for the fall of 1971. In September 1971, it was agreed that a summit would take place during the second half of May 1972 in Moscow. When the SALT negotiations reconvened in Helsinki in early January 1972, both sides knew they were laboring under the clock to get an agreement in time for the scheduled May 1972 summit in Moscow. On January 7, 1972, Gerard Smith sought clarity by asking his Soviet counterpart if the U.S.-Soviet agreement on ABMs should be drafted in treaty form.

The Soviets concurred. The Soviets continued to push to limit ABM deployments to one missile defense site and one NCA site, something to which the United States was not yet prepared to agree. However, the Soviets began to budge on the issue of future ABM systems; by the end of January they had come around to accepting the merits of the U.S. proposal, which would permit future systems so long as before any side deployed such a new system, both sides would have to agree on the systems involved. The issue of how many, and what type of, ABM sites each side could have was not settled until mid-April 1972, when U.S. and Soviet negotiators agreed to allow one missile defense site and one NCA site for each country, or a two-for-two solution. The last of the major outstanding issues concerning ABM had been resolved.

From February 21–28, 1972, President Richard Nixon made history by visiting China. This remarkable trip was widely publicized, and the photographs of the onetime communist-baiting California congressman seated smiling next to Chairman Mao Tse-tung enthralled the world. It was a great moment for Nixon, the United States, and China—and indeed for the world.

Mao Tse Tung (left) meets Richard Nixon (right)

The Shanghai Communiqué, which grew from this visit, established the intent of both nations to normalize diplomatic relations with one another. Although the Soviet reaction to Nixon’s Beijing visit was generally negative, the end result was for the Soviets to push even harder for a May summit in Moscow and to seek not only an ABM agreement but also one on strategic arms limitations that could serve as the basis for even more far-reaching agreements.

It was in Moscow’s interest to bring America even closer to its breast than Beijing could. The Moscow summit was less than a month away when Henry Kissinger engaged in yet another secret diplomatic journey, this time to Moscow itself, where he was tasked with preparing for the upcoming Nixon-Brezhnev meeting. Two issues stood between Kissinger and a successful summit: final agreement on what would constitute an ABM treaty and the issue of Soviet submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) that would be permitted under any arms limitation agreement.

In a series of meetings with Brezhnev and Foreign Minister Gromyko, Kissinger was able to solidify the basis of not only an ABM treaty but also an agreement on arms limitations. On ABM, the two-for-two proposal that had been worked out in Helsinki was formally agreed to by both Kissinger and Brezhnev. Brezhnev next settled the issue of SLBMs by proposing Kissinger’s own suggestion, made via the back channel with Dobrynin, that the Soviets be permitted to build up to sixty-two SLBM submarines equipped with nine hundred and fifty launchers.

Kissinger returned to the United States and began the process of preparing Nixon for the summit. There would be two major documents at play, the first being the ABM treaty, and the second an interim agreement on strategic arms limitations. Both agreements were dependent on the other. The interim agreement could only enter into force when the United States and the Soviet Union formally accepted the ABM treaty, and either side could withdraw from the ABM treaty if, in the words of Gerard Smith, “an agreement providing for more complete strategic offensive arms limitations were not achieved within five years.”

On May 22, 1972, President Nixon arrived in Moscow. He was taken by motorcade to the Kremlin, where he met with Leonid Brezhnev, the Stars and Stripes flying for the first time over the Kremlin’s Grand Palace. Lesser agreements were signed over the course of the first few days of Nixon’s Moscow visit, but the heart of the Moscow summit was the signing of the ABM treaty and the interim agreement on SALT.

Richard Nixon (left) and Leonid Brezhnev (right) sign the ABM treaty

Shortly before midnight on Friday, May 26, President Nixon, together with Leonid Brezhnev, assembled in the Hall of Saint Vladimir inside the Kremlin’s Grand Palace to jointly sign the two agreements that would set their respective nations down a path of peaceful cooperation. In doing so they would reduce the prospects of global nuclear holocaust that had terrorized the world since the dawn of the nuclear age, some thirty-seven years earlier.

