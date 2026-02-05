Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KrasheninnikovAlexey's avatar
KrasheninnikovAlexey
8h

Another case when Soviets played responsibly, while being provoked.

Reply
Share
andrew nellestyn's avatar
andrew nellestyn
8h

Scott. Your example is indeed highly motivational and a rallying point for all who seek global peace and security. I respect your courage, perseverance and integrity.

Carry on dear Friend.

And God Bless

Reply
Share
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Ritter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture