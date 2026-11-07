Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
6h

Great report, Scott, thank you! The Zelensky regime must end.

Reply
Share
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
6h

There is no fixing The Ukraine in any peaceful way. Complete and total destruction of the Azov Nazis must continue for there to ever be peace in the region.

Reply
Share
1 reply
19 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Ritter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture