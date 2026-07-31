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jamenta's avatar
jamenta
2hEdited

"Some 80-100 Ukrainian drone operators are killed every day."

Sad and sickening. This could have been avoided a long time ago with the Minsk agreements - but both agreements turned out to be ruses by the West.

A very rough estimate now is about one million casualties (killed, wounded, missing) with 100s of thousands of that total as dead since Feb. 24, 2022. And this is just a rough estimate - the actual number won't come out until the war ends - with likely the forced surrender of Ukraine, after their military finally collapses.

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mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
2h

a long, long time ago my parents had a sticker saying 'Make Love Not War' (although too young to understand the actual meaning of the words, we were able to grasp its overall meaning perfectly). not long before that, after WWII, we vowed 'Never Again!'. and look where we are now, with multiple wars going on resulting in unspeakable, perpetual human misery. how to put an end to this madness...

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