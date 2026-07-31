A Casualty of War

I noticed him from the start.

I was seated in an auditorium in downtown Donetsk, preparing to deliver a talk on my latest book, Highway to Hell, a Russian language edition of which had been released last November.

The audience was sprinkled with a mix of students, politicians, businessmen, journalists, citizens—and in the center of the crowd, a cluster of three soldiers in uniform.

Two of the soldiers sat up straight, their heads held high, their eyes firmly fixed on me.

The third—a tall, lanky young man—sat with a slouch, his eyes averted, acting bored, almost angry.

When I do public speaking, I always try to engage with the audience directly, shifting my eyes from one person to another in an effort to make everyone feel as if I am speaking directly to them. This also allows me to develop a feel, in real time, as to the impact I am having on the crowd.

One learns to read faces.

To read the eyes.

To gauge the depth of the emotional connection that exists between the speaker and those spoken to.

My eyes kept gravitating to the three soldiers.

The two who sat erect were fully engaged, listening intently, and reacting to the various stimulus I would inject into my presentation—tell a joke, see if they smile, etc.

The third would not make eye contact.

Instead he sat staring into space or, alternatively, down at the floor, his hands clasped together in his lap as if in prayer.

When I finished speaking and answering questions it was time to sign books. I quickly grabbed three from the pile on the table in front of me, and made my way over to where the three soldiers were standing. I introduced myself, and indicated I would like to present them with signed copies of my book.

The first two soldiers seemed very appreciative, and provided me with their respective call signs (soldiers don’t use their real names, lest the Ukrainians track down their families and loved ones out of revenge) so I could personalize the inscription.

The third soldier did not take my offered hand, and was silent when I asked his callsign.

“Altair”, one of the other soldiers said on behalf of the tall, lanky, and clearly anti-social third soldier.

I wrote down my words, and signed the book, and handed it to the lanky soldier.

At first he wouldn’t accept it, and one of the other soldiers reached out to take it from me on behalf of the lanky soldier.

I waved the other soldier off, and thrust the book towards the lanky soldier.

Finally he turned toward me, and reached out for the book.

Our eyes locked, and in an instant I understood everything.

I had seen this look before.

In the Marines we call it “the two thousand-yard stare,” derived from a painting of the same name by artist Tom Lea published in Life Magazine on June 11, 1945.

Of the subject he painted, the artist later said “He left the States 31 months ago. He was wounded in his first campaign. He has had tropical diseases. He half-sleeps at night and gouges Japs out of holes all day. Two-thirds of his company has been killed or wounded. He will return to attack this morning. How much can a human being endure?”

The tall lanky man who looked me in the eyes for just a brief moment before breaking contact had that look.

The “two thousand-yard stare.”

And I was left wondering what hell he had gone through before coming meeting me that night.

“The Two Thousand Yard Stare”, by Tom Lea.

The Zero Line

Drone warfare has changed everything about the way wars are being fought today.

I had been trained in classic maneuver warfare doctrine promulgated in the 1980’s, under the aegis of General Al Gray, the 29th Commandant of the United States Marine Corps.

I was considered to be pretty good at my trade—at least the Marine Corps thought so, twice decorating me for my peacetime acumen when it came to perfecting the art of war, and once during combat operations for implementing it.

After spending a week visiting Russian drone units, and interviewing drone operators and their commanders, it became crystal clear to me that my life expectancy would be measured in terms of hours if I were to apply my past skillset to the modern Russian-Ukrainian battlefield.

The main factor in my increased hypothetical mortality?

Drones.

They are omnipresent.

They impact every facet of the modern battlefield—from logistics to command and control, from reconnaissance to fire support.

If I were to attempt to seize a fortified position using the tactics I had been trained on, my Marines would be killed or wounded before they even crossed the line of departure, or what the modern day warriors in both the Ukrainian and Russian armies call the “zero line.”

The zero line marks the closest point to the enemy positions. In the Marines, we’d call this either the forward edge of the battle area (FEBA) , if we were defending, or the forward line of own troops (FLOT), if we were on the attack.

I spent an afternoon at a drone training base somewhere in rural Lugansk. Here I got to meet and converse with the men of the Burevestnik (“Storm Petrel”) Independent Drone Regiment, part of the Volunteer Corps of the Russian Army.

The motto of the Burevestnik Regiment is taken from the bible, Hosea 8:7—”For they sow the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind”, and the unit has the distinction of being the first combat unit to fight exclusively using drones. They literally wrote the first chapters of the Russian book on drone fighting, and their operators are some of the most experienced veterans of the drone war waging between Russia and Ukraine.

The Burevestnik Regiment primarily supports the Yuzhnaya (Southern) Group of Forces area of operation, in the vicinity of Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They employ a wide range of drone types, including the Oran reconnaissance drone and the Lancet loitering attack drone. But the workhorses of the Burevestnik unit are the first-person view (FPV) attack drones, and the Molniya (“Lightning”) Kamikaze drone.

The FPV attack drones used by the Burevesnik unit are derived from a basic X-frame system powered by four separate motors, each driving a propeller. Drone range is a determination of battery size—the bigger the battery, the longer the flight time, and thus the longer the range. A heavier payload will put more strain on a battery, further limiting its range. The specific configuration of the FPV drone (propeller size/battery size/payload) is determined based upon the mission parameters (terrain/weather/range/target type.)

The drones are classified by the size of their propeller (the most popular sizes being 5- and 7-inch.) The 5-inch FPV drone offers great agility, but smaller range and payload because of the reduced power that can be generated by the smaller-size propeller. The 7-inch FPV provides far more options concerning battery size, payload size, and operational range and flexibility (it can operate in weather/wind conditions that would ground the smaller 5-inch models.)

The technical support unit within Burevestnik will custom build a drone for a given mission. Cameras will be mounted and tested (simple optical for daytime missions, thermal cameras for nighttime missions, and two cameras for missions that span the time between daylight and darkness. Each drone is fitted with a receiver/antennae combination used to control the drone, and a transmitter/antennae used to transmit imagery back to the operator. The drone can be configured to operate on several frequencies, allowing the operator to shift frequencies if encountering electronic warfare that seeks to jam, or block, the signal.

The target type (vehicle, bunker, troops) determines the warhead type. The workhorse of the FPV drone is the KZ-6 family of shaped charges, part of a wider range of demolition charges developed in Russia, are designed for a variety of applications including breaching armor and fortified structures. The KZ-6 possesses a conical conical liner and sealed forward chamber which is capable of creating a hole 8.5 inches deep and a little than a half inch in diameter in steel plate.

Another popular warhead option is the RPG-7 round. The RPG-7 family of warheads provides the drone operator with a wide-range of possibilities, including high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) rounds, high explosive/fragmentation, and thermobaric warheads, allowing it to tackle a range of targets from armored vehicles to fortified positions and personnel.

Once the warhead is picked out, then the drone is outfitted with the appropriate mounting bracket, the drone assembled and tested, and turned over to the operator to be launched on its one-way journey to enemy territory.

Author with a 5-inch FPV drone (left) and a 7-inch FPV drone (right). (Photos by A. Madornaya)

The FPV drone has an additional modification which has changed the game, so to speak, when it comes to drone warfare—fiber optics. One can’t but notice the change in the landscape as one gets closer to the zero line—the fields and trees glisten and shimmer in a way that could not be caused by nature. The culprit is the presence of hundreds—no, thousands—of fiber optic filament that covers the ground and lines the trees and bushes, the consequence of tens of thousands of drones mounting a large plastic spool containing anywhere from 10 to 30 kilometers of fiber optic wire crisscrossing the terrain to deliver their deadly payloads.

Unlike the regular radio-frequency (RF) guided FPV drones that had dominated the battlefield the past few years, a fiber optic-guided drone cannot have its signal jammed. As long as the line between the drone and the operator remains intact, positive control is guaranteed from takeoff to impact.

With normal RF FPV drones, the target had a fighting chance if suitable electronic warfare capability could be brought to bear—the signal is jammed, and the controller looses control of the drone, causing it to miss its target. Now, a skilled operator with a drone possessing advanced artificial intelligence targeting enhancements (such as independently locking on to the target, foregoing the need for an operator during the terminal phase) could overcome most electronic warfare scenarios, but good operators with suitably decked out FPV drones are a rare commodity.

The fiber-optically guided FPV, however, creates the deadly fact-based reality that if you’re seen, you’re more than likely your going to die.

It’s that simple.

Life for the Ukrainian soldiers operating along the “zero line” has become increasingly difficult. Russian FPV drones, when combined with the omnipresent intelligence-surveillance-reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities of Russian intelligence, have made movement next to impossible. Ukrainian soldiers complain that simply moving 300 meters could take up to seven days—if you’re not killed first. But it’s not just along the front line that any resembling normal life is impossible—thanks to the extended range and duration of Russian FPV drones and intermediate-range loitering drones have created a “kill zone” that can stretch back some 50 kilometers from the “zero line.”

They Ukrainians make extensive use of electronic warfare, seeking to disrupt the communication between the Russian FPV drone and its operator. But since the Ukrainian drones they rely upon to keep the Russians at bay use the same frequencies as the Russians, blanket jamming of signals is not possible.

But the key factor is the weather. The Ukrainians pray for bad weather—under the cover of clouds, fog, high winds, and rain, movement without being detected is possible is possible.

As difficult life on the “zero line” is for the average soldier, it is even more so for the Ukrainian drone operators who support them.

A Burevestnik drone operator launches a Molniya attack drone somewhere in Lugansk. (Photo by A. Madornaya)

A drone popular with the Burevestnik operators in the Molniya (“Lightning”), a simple twin engine mono-wing design made out of plywood that has quickly become a staple for Russian intermediate-range offensive drone operations.

Constructed from plywood and aluminum tubes, the Molniya is an inexpensive, yet highly capable platform capable of carrying out a number of different missions. When equipped with thermal cameras, the Molniya turns into a nighttime terror, hunting down Ukrainian soldiers wherever their heat signatures betray them. The Russians have incorporated an AI-assisted target acquisition and identification capability, allowing the Molinya to loiter over a given area, scanning for targets which present themselves under the mistaken opinion that darkness is their friend.

The Burevestnik operators have even converted the Molniya into an AI-assisted night time interceptor, scanning the skies for Ukrainian long-range drones such as the FP-1, the favorite weapon for attacking Russian energy infrastructure targets (several Molniya night interceptors were on duty on May 22, the night the Starobelsk Teachers College was struck by FP-1 drones. Unfortunately, they were patrolling a different sector of the Lugansk sky at the time of the attack.

The Molniya’s simplicity lends itself to one of its more lethal missions—destroying Ukrainian drone command posts. Drones don’t launch themselves—a human must assemble the drone, and prepare it for operation and, in the case of reconnaissance drones, recover the drones. Russian intelligence is constantly scanning the “kill zone” on the Ukrainian side of the “zero line” for evidence of drone activity. If such activity is detected, the Russians respond immediately, either striking with artillery, aerial bombs, ballistic missiles, or—if none of the above are available—Molniya drones.

The most dangerous job in the Ukrainian military today could very well be drone operator. With units Burevestnik working 24-hours a day to detect them, one mistake literally takes on life or death consequences. Some 80-100 Ukrainian drone operators are killed every day. And given that it takes weeks to train a drone operator on the very basics needed to operate a drone, and months to develop the kind of operational acumen needed to succeed on the battlefield, such losses cannot be replaced and, if suffered over time, will severely degrade the operational effectiveness of the Ukrainian military along the “zero line.”

Mistakes are fatal. Russian ISR detects a Ukrainian drone operator. Within minutes a Molniya (“Lightning”) attack drone is launched and destroys the target. (Russian MoD)

The Martian

By the time of my visit in June 2026, Ukraine had been employing a new kamikaze attack drone, the “Martian-2”, also known by its American name, the “Hornet.” This drone is the brainchild of the former CEO of Google, Eric Schmidt. After leaving Google, Schmidt became involved in defense-related activities, serving as chairman of the US Defense Innovation Council from 2016 to 2020 and the bipartisan National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence from 2018 to 2021. And before that, from 2001 to 2011, he was the CEO of Google. Schmidt’s helped found Swift Beat LLC, the company which produces the “Hornet” and, since July 2025, provided the “Hornet” to Ukraine re-packaged as the “Martian-2.”

The “Martian-2” is being used to disrupt Russian logistics up to ranges of more than 90 miles beyond the “zero line”, attacking Russian vehicles, personnel, and fixed installations throughout the Donetsk region. To do this, the “Martian-2” uses a number of different warheads, including high explosive, fragmentation, and thermobaric. It is equipped with a target recognition and guidance system using artificial intelligence, as well as noise-resistant communication and navigation systems. Some “Martian-2” drones have been outfitted with Starlink terminals, making them immune to Russian electronic warfare. And others have been equipped with advanced mesh WiFi capabilities, allowing for even greater range by networking with similarly equipped drones.

The “Martian-2” uses two cameras—one which looks down and is used for visual navigation, and the other which, when linked to target detection and capture algorithms loaded into an onboard computer, is used for target acquisition and attack. The drone sends and receives data and videos via non-standardized, encrypted signals which make use of advanced frequency hopping methods and Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) encryption. The “Martian-2” is extremely difficult to detect using standard detectors and radio frequency scanners used by the Russian military. One of the techniques used by the “Martian-2” is to hide the transmission of data in the bands of civilian Wi-Fi frequencies, i.e. at 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHz, since these frequencies are masked as civilian signals by the filters of electronic warfare systems used by Russia. But the onboard chip used for communication can readily shift frequencies to non-standard bands, allowing all frequencies up to 6 GHz to be used.

The “Martian-2” cruises at a relatively low altitude (around 500-600 feet) along the targeted transportation routes, at speeds of around 100-120 kilometers per hour. Flying at this altitude and speed, the “Martian-2” is very difficult to see and, thanks to its quiet propulsion system, almost impossible to hear. One a target is detected, the “Martian-2” goes into a shallow dive, reaching speeds of around 200 kilometers per hour, allowing it to cover more than 50 meters per second, until the drone descends to a height of 20-30 meters. Once the drone levels out, the target has a very short period of time—2-3 seconds—to react. The “Martian-2” enjoyed a hit success rate of over 70% when it was first introduced, in 2025.

The introduction of the “Martian-2” in the second half of 2025 took the Russians by surprise, and offensive operations were severely disrupted as a result. The Russians put the “Martian-2” on its radar in September 2025, studying debris recovered from impact zones. The Russians recovered an intact “Martian-2” in early 2026, and began publishing analysis of its technical characteristics so that a solution could be found.

For the Burevestnik drone operators, the “Martian-2” was simply the latest in a wave of Ukrainian drones operating on the Russian side of the “zero line.” The Burevestnik operators had been using specially adapted 3- and 5-inch FPV drones as interceptors, guiding them to the Ukrainian drone, which would then be downed when rammed by the Russian FPV drone. Because the interceptor drone did not carry a warhead, its reduced weight allowed for increased speed and operating time.

The Ukrainians had been making extensive use of larger 8-engine heavy lift drones, nicknamed “Baba Yaga”, to attack targets of opportunity in the Russian rear areas. Over time, the Burevestnik teams became proficient at locating and downing the Ukrainian “Baba Yaga” drones using the ramming method. The decision was made to adapt this tactic as a solution to the “Martian-2”. Soon the Burevestnik operators were achieving impressive results, severely limiting the impact of the “Martian-2” on Russian logistics and transportation.

Video from Burevestnik FPV interceptors as they ram Ukrainian “Martian-2” drones over Donetsk. (Russian MoD)

But Eric Schmidt’s company had provided some 6,000 “Martian-2” drones to the Ukrainians, and entered into a licensing arrangement which allowed Ukraine to produce its own version. There was a need for more intercept drone operators, which meant that there was a corresponding need for the kind of specialized training necessary to develop the specific skill set needed to acquire a “Martian-2” drone inflight, and them down it by ramming an FPV drone into its body.

In a nameless field in a remote corner of Lugansk, I spent an afternoon watching the men of the Burevestnik unit prepare for this new mission. They used a modified Molniya drone to mimic the operational characteristics of the “Martian-2”, and then launched a 5-inch FPV drone whose task was to locate the target drone and initiate a ramming run. The FPV drone would be pulled off the target before impact, allowing for numerous iterations of this exercise the be conducted.

Watching the FPV drone attack the Molniya target was like watching a sparrow chase a Crow away from its nest—darting in and out, climbing, diving, all in a delicate dance of death taking place in the skies above. I was taken by how the solution to Eric Schmidt’s exemplar of advanced technology was as simple as crashing into it with a low-tech drone.

And cognizant that the lives of hundreds of Russian soldiers depended on the skill of the men engaged in this training.

The Author watches drone operators from the Burevestnik drone unit practice ramming tactics to counter the Ukrainian “Martian-2” drone. (Photo A. Madornaya)

The Otmorozki

I first met Alexander Khodakovsky in January 2024, in a conference room located inside a building on the outskirts of Donetsk that served as the headquarters of the Vostok Battalion. Alexander had formed the Vostok Brigade in May 2014, after Ukrainian nationalists ousted the legitimate President of Ukraine, Viktor Yanukovich, in February 2014 as the result of a violent coup. At that time, Alexander commanded the Donetsk detachment of Ukraine’s elite anti-terrorism special forces unit Alpha, part of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). In March 2014 Alexander and his men joined forces with separatist forces in Donetsk seeking their independence from Ukraine.

He’s been fighting Ukraine ever since.

Alexander is the epitome of the philosopher-warrior, a man possessing the ability to be deeply introspective about the reality of war, and unafraid to talk about this introspection. He has a Telegram channel where he often posts inciteful commentary about the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, even as he continues to lead the Vostok Brigade in combat.

The Author with Alexander Khodakovsky, January 2024

A recent post from Alexander caught my attention. “Perhaps it is no exaggeration,” he wrote, “to say that a revolution has occurred in military affairs.”

Drones are not just one of the effective means of destruction; they are a new reality. This reality affects not only the sphere of combat operations but also the sphere of human consciousness. Now, sitting safely in Kyiv, one can control drones on the front line without fear of retaliation; this qualitatively changes the perception of war.

Objectively, we are completing the process of transferring computer games into real life, concluding the stage of transforming military morality. There has always been a place for morality in war. There have always been those who lost their human appearance, but there have also always been those who, even under the most difficult circumstances, strove to preserve a light within themselves. The issue here is not about hawks and doves; it is about the state of the soul.

But today, war is not just dehumanizing; it reduces the individual to an empty space, largely thanks to this very specific means of destruction. No personal qualities matter when you are seen and ready to be destroyed anywhere and at any time. Moralizing in war is not a grateful task.

But what, if not war, stimulates the resilience of morality more than anything else? Morality is the only counterbalance to our alter ego, and today it is undergoing a very serious test. Pacifism and morality are not the same thing. Sometimes war comes because it cannot not come, and one must fight. But when you risk equally with the enemy, that is one form of war. And when you see your target from a safe distance, and your ability to ‘game’ is your most in-demand quality, that is a completely different form of war.

And a completely different attitude towards life and death.

I was underground, in the bunker the Burevestnik unit constructed to hide their activities from Ukrainian reconnaissance. I had just completed an interview with a drone operator, call sign “Misha”, about his work with the unit. I asked “Misha” about his background. Was he a gamer? I queried, somehow thinking that skill set was desirable among drone operators.

“No”, he said. “I started the Special Military Operation (SMO) as a scout, and later joined an assault squad. My experience is that of a frontline soldier.”

How did you become involved with drones, I asked.

“The war changed. Drones became a dominant factor. So I decided I needed to be where the action is.”

“Misha” was a killer.

He wasn’t fooling anyone with the little toy mouse he had clipped to the outside of his uniform, next to a row of charged magazines for the automatic rifle he carried at his side.

He had killed men in close combat as an assault infantryman.

And he had killed even more as a drone operator.

Today his uniform bore the tab of an “Instructor”, signifying the reality that his skills in the bloody complexities of the modern battlefield were worthy of emulation.

I asked about the differences between fighting as an infantryman, and fighting as a drone operator. I somehow imagined that “Misha” was fighting alongside the infantry, his drones intimately integrated into the horrible dance of death that is the lot of men who dare cross the “zero line” and meet their opponent face to face.

“It’s totally different,” Misha said. Drone operators don’t work from the front. They operate further back, in a command post where they will remain in place for days at a time, launching their drones in support of missions handed down from above.

“We’re pretty static”, he said. “We have to sometimes hike in around a dozen or so kilometers, exposed to Ukrainian drones. It can get interesting,” he said.

Interesting.

I was thinking his concept of interesting and that of most people were two totally different things.

I asked him about the moral cost of war. How did he handle the intimacy of drone warfare? What was it like to aim a drone at a human being and guide it to to its destination, knowing the outcome was death or disfigurement.

“It’s a job,” he said. “They are trying to kill us as well. It is kill or be killed.”

I looked into “Misha’s” eyes as he spoke.

This was the same man who moments before was talking about his wife and child back home.

And yet now, at this moment, the eyes that were once bright and alive with thoughts of loved ones had turned cold and lifeless.

Later I had the opportunity to sit down with the deputy commander of the Burevestnik unit, an officer known as “Cosmos.”

“Cosmos” had started his career in the Russian Space Force, overseeing the various tasks associated with managing the Russian military relationship with space. “Cosmos” was trained as an infantry officer, and assigned to ground combat units, where he was tasked with melding the capabilities of the Space Force with their more earth-bound brethren. In this role, he was assigned to the Burevestnik drone unit.

I asked “Cosmos” about his command responsibility as an officer overseeing the work of men responsible for the impersonal slaughter of their enemy. War is war, I said, adding that of course the job of your men is to achieve the destruction of their opponents.

“But aren’t you worried that this is too much like a video game?” Iasked. “That the men you command may take things too far? How do you prevent Russian drone operators from killing wouynded men, men who want to surrender, or civilians? Where’s your quality control?”

“This is a very important question,” “Cosmos” answered. “This issue keeps me awake at night. Not because my men are committing such crimes—we monitor closely all of the strike videos, looking for any hint of incorrect behavior. Our men are very moral people.”

There was a sadness in his eyes. “But this is a terrible business. I worry about what happens after the war, when these men have to go home. How do you recover from this kind of experience? It is something the leadership of Russia will have to consider carefully.”

Author with a drone operator, callsign “Altair”, from the Drone Company of the Maksim Krivonos Battalion. (Photo A. Madornaya)

Following my experiences with the Burevestnik Drone Regiment, I headed south out of Lugansk, heading for Donetsk. The next day I found myself somewhere in a heavily wooded area outside the city, home to the training base of the drone company of the Maksim Krivonos Battalion. This unit was unique in that its ranks were drawn entirely from Ukrainian soldiers who had either crossed over to side with Russia or had been taken prisoner and opted to join. The Maksim Krivonos Battalion is not part of the Russian Army, per se, functioning instead as a Ukrainian fighting force vehemently opposed to the government that took power in Kiev following the events of February 2014.

All of the members of the Maksim Krivonos Battalion were volunteers, and all had gone through a stringent security screening before being allowed to join its ranks.

As I was introduced to the officers and men of the drone company, it quickly dawned on me that the three soldiers who had attended my book event the night before were standing in front of me—the commander, whom I nicknamed “Hawkeye” because his casual manner, floppy hat, and Hawaiian shirt reminded me of the Alan Alda character from the television show Mash, a senior instructor I called “Slick”, because he came across as a very competent, well put together person.

And “Altair.”

“Hawkeye” and “Slick” were very happy to see me, and we shook hands, soldier-style.

“Altair” continued to avoid eye contact and refused to take my offered hand.

For the rest of the afternoon, I was put through the paces of the unit, examining the various drones the unit used in combat, and discussing the realities of drone warfare with men who were experts in the field of drone-delivered death.

The Maksim Krivonos Battalion prided itself in volunteering for the most dangerous sectors of the front, where units affiliated with the most virulent form of Ukrainian nationalism, including the neo-Nazi Azov Brigade and other extreme nationalist formations.

“They are our collective enemy,” “Hawkeye” said. “They are our responsibility.”

The tactics and the description of drone-based combat operations mirrored those told me by the operators of the Burevestnik unit, with some significant deviations. The drone support company of the Maksim Krivonos Battalion operated in heavily wooded areas, and so they had set up an obstacle course which replicated the conditions that would be faced when navigating an FPV drone toward an enemy position dug into the brush and trees.

I sat next to “Altair” as he maneuvered his drone through the course. More than once the drone struck a branch or bunch of leaves, causing it to crash to the ground. “Altair’s” face was expressionless as the instructors recovered the drone, and set it up for another try.

“What happens it a drone goes down in combat?” I asked “Hawkeye.”

“It’s lost”, he said.

“Can the Ukrainians use it against you?” I asked.

“Hawkeye” smiled. “Yes. But the trees have no friends.” He gestured to the inventory of drones in the operations tent. “Most of these were ‘gifted’ to us by the Ukrainians. It’s all part of the game.”

The Author with “Slick” (seated, right) and another member of the drone company of the Maksim Krivonos Battalion. (Photo A. Madornaya)

“Slick” walked me through the paces of operating the “Mavick” drone, an expensive Chinese made FPV drone exclusively used for reconnaissance operations. I was surprised to find out that neither the Russian government nor the Russian Army provides any support to the drone company of the Maksim Krivonos Battalion. Every drone they used was either captured from the Ukrainians, salvaged from the battlefield (i.e., abandoned by other Russian units and subsequently repaired and returned to service by the technicians of the Maksim Krivonos Battalion, or donated by Russian citizens who purchased the drones on the open market. The “Mavicks” used by the drone unit had been donated and, after certain modifications were made that made the drone capable of operating under combat conditions, sent forward with the drone squads.

The drone company expects to get around 25 sorties out of a “Mavick” before losing it to combat conditions, accidents, or maintenance problems brought on by weather (rain is the enemy of drone operations) or terrain (i.e., crashed and recovered.) A drone squad would deploy to their operating base carrying around four “Mavicks” and a dozen or so combat FPV drones, and could expect to be resupplied a few times during a typical 14-day rotation.

The resupply wasn’t a sure thing, “Slick” said. “The enemy gets a vote, and the Ukrainian drones vote often.”

I asked about casualties.

“Yes”, “Slick” said, without elaborating.

The Author (center) with the officers and men of the drone training unit of the Maksim Krivonos Battalion. “Haweye” is on the far left, and “Altair” on the far right. “Slick” is standing next to “Altair.” (Photo A. Madornaya)

As my visit to the drone training unit wound down, the soldiers of the Maksim Krivonos Battalion turned to doing what soldiers all over the world do when there is a pause in their official duties.

Eat.

While “Altair”, “Slick” and some other soldiers built a fire and prepared some meat for grilling, I had the opportunity to sit down with “Hawkeye” in a more casual environment, and talk about life, the military, war, and peace.

Gradually the other soldiers started to gather around, and we shared experiences from our past. I talked about my time in the Marine Corps, and listened to their respective stories from their past. It was a very human moment, and any barriers that had been in place during my visit quickly vanished.

Except for “Altair.”

He moved between the fire and the food as if on edge, never making eye contact with anyone.

“What’s his deal?” I asked “Haweye.” “Does he not like Americans?”

“He doesn’t like anyone”, “Hawkeye” replied.

A lady from the public affairs team of the battalion joined in. “He’s only 22 years old. He has no family. He has been at war for four years. He has been wounded more than a dozen times. His head hurts, his eyes hurt, his body hurts. And yet he keeps coming back.”

I looked over at where “Altair” stood by the fire, turning the sausages that were frying in a pan.

What had war done to this poor boy?, I thought.

When “Altair” took the sausages to the table to set them out, I got up and walked over to where he stood.

“May I?” I asked, gesturing to the sausages.

He finally made eye contact.

We held a gaze for what was only seconds, but it seemed like a lifetime.

“Altair” gestured to where the rolls were, and nodded.

I made a sausage sandwich, and took a bite,

“Good”, I said, and it was.

“Altair” turned to walk away, and then came back to me. He reached down to his pack, and removed a patch that had been fastened there by velcro, handing it to me.

I looked at it.

A squad of penguins, dressed as soldier, holding weapons, with a drone operator on the far right, a drone hovering above him.

Otmorozki, the words on the patch read.

“Scumbags.”

These were the Otmorozki, the “scumbags”, the soldiers everybody hates, and yet without whom the war could never be won.

They beg for scraps from the society they defend, and go fearlessly into the gates of hell, seeking out an enemy that would show them no mercy if they were ever taken prisoner.

Otmorozki.

Broken, battered, but not beaten.

Otmorozki.

Old beyond their years, and many destined never to grow old.

It is about the state of the soul, Alexander Khodakovsky had written about what war did to those who waged it using drones.

Otmorozki.

This is how they viewed themselves. Not in disgrace, but as comrades in arms.

Drones, Alexander Khodakovsky noted, affect “the sphere of human consciousness.”

“I worry about what happens after the war,” “Cosmos” had told me.

“Altair” enjoying life. (Photo A. Madornaya)

“Altair” had returned to the fire. He was surrounded by his fellow soldiers. And for a moment he came alive. Eyes bright, he told a story, his arms held wide.

He was human after all.

Surrounded by people he loved, and who loved him.

Otmorozki.

Scumbags.

Someday this war will end.

And the Russian society will have to learn how to deal with all of the Otmorozki who served them so well, so honorably, under such horrific conditions.

War breaks the human spirit.

“It’s about the state of the soul,” Alexander Khodakovsky wrote.

It makes Otmorozki of us all.

And we will all need help being guided back into the light from which we came before the drones started flying.

(This article is the third in a series I am doing about my recent travels to the Donbas and Zaporozhia. This trip was made possible through the generous donations of readers and supporters. Future visits to Russia intended to capture the reality of that land and its people and bring it back to an American audience are being planned. Please consider donating so this important work can continue.)

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