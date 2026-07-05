Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
6h

😀Thanks Big😃

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
4h

Thank you for this important essay Scott! Unfortunately, the perpetrators care not about victims, paint them as "losers" and carry on.

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