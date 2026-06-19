Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Kathleen McCroskey's avatar
Kathleen McCroskey
2d

Many thanks, Scott for the risks and complexities of bringing forth this report!

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Petyuri's avatar
Petyuri
2d

Thank you, Scott Ritter, Sir!!!!

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