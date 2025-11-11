Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Tucker's avatar
Rick Tucker
2d

My USA has NEVER faced such a physical, human crisis as a land war on an equal scale, as the Soviets have. Despite how obvious that is, we are cursed with a hubris almost completely unearned. Yes, we have sacrificed in war, but never in percentage, much less the scale that Russians faced, endured and succeeded in thwarting. If we learned to appreciate that fact we might be a better nation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
RussAmGirl's avatar
RussAmGirl
2d

Very moving, Scott, and so true. I remember the monuments from my two trips to the former USSR.

Interestingly - perhaps not - my first trip, in college (a one-month course through the college), included Babi Yar outside Kiev, but our time in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) did not include Piskaryovskoye. We had free time, so I told our Intourist guide (she spoke English and I spoke some Russian then) that I was going. She was quietly pleased. Separate from statuary, that cemetery itself, with its rows upon rows of mass graves, is a monument, to the devastation inflicted upon them. Not enough Americans, definitely not enough American politicians, understand that.

I tried to fact-check this, but am certain that, years ago, I read of a survey where 44% of Americans surveyed thought that the USSR was an Axis power. (After all, they're Bad Guys, aren't they?)

Semper fi on this Veterans Day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Scott Ritter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture