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Real Scott Ritter

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John Ciccotelli
Oct 5

Thank you Scott for another comprehensive and articulate report. A simple conclusion, the CIA, NSA and FBI must be abolished.

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Ranger1221regnaR
Oct 5Edited

Thank you for that excellent, and informative article. Thanks to your efforts, I now see that NATO is unlikely to take on Russia directly, which comes with some relief, as all I have been seeing is the West, particularly the UK, Germany, and France, trying everything to escalate, and putting the entire continent at risk of nuclear conflagration, if not the world.

I am still a little worried that my country, the UK, in particular, believes its own lies about Russia, and President Putin, as I watched an interview with ... ahem, (Sir) Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Tucker Carlson yesterday, in which it was clear he, Rees-Mogg, spouts the very lies that the leadership does - that Putin is a Dictator, intent on conquering Europe - all offered, as always, with literally no proof of such, except to say that Putin has people murdered, citing Alexander Litvienko, and the Skripals (even if true, certainly not grounds for going to war with, and not proof of megalomaniacal desires of European Conquest), and if that doesn't impress people like you, me, Tucker and others, the next parroted line is - "he gets people pushed out of windows", again with no proof.

Because of this narcissist self-deluding nonsense, I am still a little worried that all the talk, including in Rees-Mogg's interview with Tucker, of the UK 'Projecting Power', and getting ready for a War with Russia, is leading to an inevitable conflict, which the UK would certainly lose. I hope, and am reasonably convinced that you are right, that NATO won't go to war with Russia, but a nagging fear still persists that my country, the UK is so deluded, so Russaphobic, so stuck in the past mentality of Empire, that they will do something utterly illogical, and self-sabotaging (like they have already done, and continue to do).

When Tucker Carlson posited the concept that Russia could nuke London, Rees-Mogg responded that the UK would nuke Moscow in retaliation ... like that would work to deter Russia, clearly he has no concept of, or just does not believe that Russia has a dead-hand system, in place since the Soviet era, and still a part of Russia's defences, and is shockingly, either ignorant, or deluded about the scope, and capability of Russia's nuclear arsenal - he certainly seems oblivious to the fact that Russia could make the entirety of the UK uninhabitable for thousands of years, with no dent to their nuclear deterrence against the rest, and without impacting their nuclear parity with the US.

I will say however, that your well-reasoned, and experiential arguments in your article have convinced me that Nuclear war, and direct conventional war between Russia and NATO, are very unlikely, and I hope that NATO gives up its zero-sum game, and better political heads come to the table.

Thank you Scott, as always you get me questioning, thinking, and learning, with your well researched, and evidentially experienced, deep analysis of the issues involved.

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