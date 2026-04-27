Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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William Brutton's avatar
William Brutton
6h

As usual, you are absolutely right Scott. It’s about time the US understand that war is not the solution but diplomacy.

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JAG's avatar
JAG
6h

Great article Scott!

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