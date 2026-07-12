Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

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Ranger1221regnaR's avatar
Ranger1221regnaR
5h

What you wrote is the height of decent truth about that man, and you refrained from celebrating his death, or describing him in even more vulgar terms - I am sure what you wrote was an edited version of what you really wanted to say about such a vile human being.

You are a better man than me Scott, for I can only say that I am glad, happy, joyful even, that he is dead, and wished him so for a long time, due to his evil. I wish the same for Netanyahu, Ben Gvir, and a whole host of evil people across the world, who are of the same character as Lindsay Graham, and well deserving of receiving what they wish upon others.

It surprises me not that Trump spoke so highly of him, as Trump is the very embodiment of the Roman General Marcus Licinius Crassus, and deserves the same fate. I have no good words for such people, as they are the epitome of Demonic characters.

That was a great article Scott, and shows your literary, and diplomatic skills for speaking the truth, in a manner that is honest, but not vile.

The moment I heard Graham was dead, I literally cried out WooHoo! and felt no remorse, for whilst I do not normally mock those with flaws who have died, this was almost the same as hearing Satan had died.

I make no apologies, but I concede that you are a greater man than I, though I knew this from when I first started following you. May you continue to speak truth, may your words last forever, and be a guide to those of lesser wisdom.

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RussAmGirl's avatar
RussAmGirl
5h

Thank you, Scott. This is an excellent antidote to Jonathan Turley's post on Graham:

https://jonathanturley.org/2026/07/12/the-passing-of-lindsey-graham-american-patriot-and-politician

Regarding wrath, consider its corollary, hate: his boast that "the Russians are dying." Not very Christian.

Already the theories are starting that The Russians (including the dead ones?) killed him, or maybe it was Iran:

https://www.news18.com/world/lindsey-graham-death-iran-russia-poisoning-theories-death-conspiracy-us-news-10206897.html

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