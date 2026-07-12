Lindsey Graham, dead at 71

Lindsey Olin Graham is dead.

He served the State of South Carolina in one form or another for 36 years, the last 23 of which were as a United States Senator.

Lindsey Graham postured himself as a man of integrity and honor, a patriot’s patriot, who put service to country above all else.

A Christian.

But the reality is he was anything but.

Lindsey Graham was a servant of sin, and his life embodied at its core at least five of the cardinal sins of mankind: pride, greed, wrath, envy, and lust.

Lindsey Graham had an excessive belief in his abilities, and that of the causes he purported to support. Pride is considered the original and most serious sin, leading to a sense of superiority over all others.

Lindsey Graham was a proud man, in the most negative and damnable sense of the word.

Lindsey Graham was a greedy man, in so far as he possessed an insatiable desire for wealth or possessions, often at the expense of others. This was true when it came to the wealth and resources of other nations, which Graham sought to acquire through coercion and violence. Greed leads to unethical behavior and exploitation, concepts which literally defined the causes Graham espoused.

Lindsey Graham was a very greedy man.

Lindsey Graham’s life was defined by a constant, intense anger and hatred towards others, which led to him openly advocating for violence and revenge against anyone who did not embrace his world vision.

Lindsey Graham was a wrathful man, and as such was unable to control his emotions. He helped lead his nation to war on numerous occasions, and is personally responsible for the deaths of millions of people worldwide, including thousands of his fellow Americans.

Lindsey Graham was an envious man, whose jealousy originated from the happiness of others, something his simply could not tolerate. He resented the success of those he could not control, and coveted their possessions. He resented everyone and everything that dared prosper outside of his sphere of control, and this resentment fueled his passion for violence.

Lindsey Graham possessed an excessive desire for power and money. which led to him committing and condoning immoral actions—the theft of property that did not belong to him or the United States, and the murder of millions who dared seek to live their lives free of the hegemonic control and domination of Lindsey Graham’s America.

Lindsey Graham was a lustful man.

Lindsey Graham was a sinner, through and through.

His life’s essence represented the very manifestation of sin.

Lindsey Graham came to embody the essence of the nation he purported to serve, and this was not a good thing.

He worshipped at the alter of war.

He served the state of Israel at the expense of his own nation.

Lindsey Graham was at the helm of the American ship at a time when it drifted badly off course, away from the ideals and values espoused by the nation’s founding fathers.

Lindsey Graham played a major role in the moral and fiscal decline of America.

Lindsey Graham was the most un-American American imaginable.

When the history of the United States is written, and scholars have had a chance to review in detail the life’s work of this most despicable man, Lindsey Graham will come to epitomize the devolution of the American ideal, and be seen as the symbol of all that was evil about America and its behaviors as a member of the international community.

The civilized world has rightfully come to revile this man.

America will have restored, in part, its national character when the American people embrace a similar conclusion.

Linsey Graham is dead at the age of 71.

He was a most sinful man.

May God have mercy on his soul.

Because mortal man will not.

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