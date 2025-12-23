Alastair Sim’s Ebenezer Scrooge in the 1951 adaptation of A Christmas Carol

“‘I told you these were shadows of things that have been’, said the Ghost. ‘That they are what they are, do not blame me!’”

Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol

Having alluded in Part One of this series to the hauntings portrayed in Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” with Christopher Ford’s allusions of “The Ghost of Failed Endeavor” and “The Ghost of Negotiating Leverage”, I will continue in this vein, portraying Ford as Ebenezer Scrooge to my Jacob Marley, and present to you my take on the ghosts of Christmas Past, Christmas Present, and Christmas Yet to Come. Arms Control takes the place of Bob Cratchit, and humanity plays the role of Tiny Tim, doomed to die if Scrooge doesn’t change his evil ways.

The Ghost of Christmas Past

Once upon a time there was a nation called the Soviet Union.

For people of a certain age who live in the United States and Europe, the Soviet Union conjures up a time marked by notions of superpower rivalry colored by ideological conflict and the potential of global-ending nuclear Armageddon. The fact that our reflections are nostalgic in nature is largely driven by the fact that we emerged from this period victorious: the Soviet Empire, reviled as “evil” and demonized in every possible way, was no more, defeated by the economic, political, and moral superiority of the western way of life.

We celebrated the demise of a nation, with little or no regard for the genuine welfare of the people who lived there.

This reality was apparent from the very beginning of the post-Soviet interface between Russia and the United States, between Russians and Americans.

E. Wayne Merry (right) with Deputy Chief of Mission James Collins in Moscow, 1994

E. Wayne Merry spent 26 years in the Foreign Service of the United States, six of these at the American Embassy in Moscow, where he oversaw political analysis regarding the breakup of the Soviet Union and the early years of post-Soviet Russia. In March 1994 Merry drafted a long cable where he offered his insights into the state of US-Russian relations in the aftermath of then-Russian President Boris Yeltsin’s brutal crackdown on Russian political opposition in October 1993.

Entitled “Whose Russia is it Anyway”, Merry questioned whether the US had chosen the correct policy instruments to serve US interests, and—perhaps more importantly—whether those interests had been correctly defined. Merry pointed out that the US, in engaging Russia as an economic problem first and foremost, was conflating the concepts of “democracy” and “free market” into a singularity of an ethical marketplace which simply did not exist, nor was being sought out by the average Russia, who simply wanted to survive.

“The brash young reformers” whom the US supported, Merry wrote, “advocated a rapid and forced shift to market mechanisms with a greatly reduced role for government, maximum freedom of choice for individual entrepreneurs and consumers, and minimal social protections.”

These reformers were supported by arrogant American “advisors” who failed to acquaint themselves “with even the most basic facts of the country whose destiny they proposed to shape.” These advisors had long since worn out their welcome among a population and government who had collectively lost patience with the endless procession of what they call ‘assistance tourists’ who rarely bother to ask their hosts for an appraisal of Russian needs.”

The fact that these Americans viewed Russia as little more than a “social-economic laboratory to test academic theories” came back to bite them when, as Merry observed, “the bottom fell out of living standards for millions working class people who had managed to scrape by until then.”

In short, we Americans operated with zero concern for the average Russian, or for Russia in general. We had a vision of what the world should be like, and what Russia’s role in this world would be (subordinated to us, of course), and we moved forward irrespective of the damage done.

Through this arrogance-laced behavior we sowed the seeds of future war. Even in early 1994, a scant two years after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Merry recognized Ukraine as the focal point of regional stability which could manifest itself violently if not handled in a manner respectful of Russia’s legitimate national interests. “The key issue for stability within the former Soviet domain,” Merry wrote, “is the status and well-being of the 25 million ethnic Russians beyond the borders of the federation. The key country is Ukraine, home to about half of them.”

Despite considerable bickering over more than two years, the governments in Moscow and Kiev have worked hard to prevent disputes from becoming conflicts and have dealt responsibly with issues ranging from nuclear weapons to the Black Sea fleet and its bases, to terms of trade. Nonetheless, few Russians even begin to comprehend the depth of national feeling among ethnic Ukrainians or the hostility toward Moscow in much of western and central Ukraine…the danger is that Russians will feel sympathy if the predominantly ethnic Russian Crimea and eastern Ukraine should seek to rejoin the Russian “Motherland”. Crimea and the east-salient of Ukraine are by far the most potential conflict zones of the former Soviet Empire, dwarfing the localized conflicts in the Caucasus and Central Asia in importance.

“Must Russia now behave as it did in the past?” Merry asks, underlying the reality that many in the US government feared a rebirth of what he called “Russian Imperialism” as inevitable. Thus, trapped in a policy construct of its own making, Merry warned that “The United States will be effectively left with no creative Russian policy because a renewed Russian Empire will require an authoritarian and non-democratic Russian homeland (“Democratic Imperialism” was no great success even for the British and it is certainly beyond Russian capacities). Our strategy,” Merry notes, “would then be limited to a resumption of containment on different geographic lines, with the consequent resumption of American-Russian mutual hostility and a potential renewal of the thermonuclear balance of terror.”

“Such a dismal course of events is not inevitable”, Merry observed. But the struggle over which course Russia would pursue hinged on the issue of perceptions—from Merry’s perspective, those Russians who viewed the former Soviet Union as “Russia’s burden” would be in favor of necessary reforms, while those who “harken back to the Empire as Russia’s glory” were inclined to support “the authoritarian power and military system” which sustained it.

Merry pointed out that the “bankruptcy” of the Soviet power structure and its corresponding ideology left Russians in search of an ethical center around which to build their new nation. “The substitute for ideology will almost certainly be nationalism, with a strong tie to the Orthodox Church…If linked to constitutional democracy and to the steady growth of representative institutions, Russian nationalism can become a positive force, as patriotism and national feeling are in western democracies. Divorced from democracy,” Merry warned, “Russian nationalism will become a terror.”

Merry’s warnings, however, went unheeded. The United States continued to promote market reform over the needs of the Russian people, undermining the nascent democratic institutions which were birthed at the start of Russia’s post-Soviet experience, instead empowering a political elite built on the backs of an entrepreneurial class void of any ethical code or moral foundation.

The Oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, founder of Yukos

The consequences of handing power over to organized criminals and an oligarch class void of scruples (some might say they were one and the same) manifested itself in the collapse of Russian societal norms, resulting in the betrayal of pensioners (hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of the very people who saved Russia and the Soviet Union from the Nazi scourge perished due to neglect, disease, hunger, and murder during the awful decade of the 1990’s), the loss of trillions of rubles in economic potential as Russia’s wealth was plundered and taken overseas, and the abandonment of Russian culture, traditions and pride as millions of desperate citizens turned their eyes in vain to the west for a savior to come and save them from themselves.

The worst elements of Soviet society became wealthy beyond belief, while the human foundation upon which the Soviet Union was constructed—the “New Soviet Man and Woman” who industrialized a nation, collectivized agriculture, defeated Nazi Germany, sent a man into space, and built a society where people could live in relative peace and prosperity—were left to sort through the economic scraps thrown their way, barely making ends meet, or worse—perishing under the unbearable strain that comes with the confluence of personal and societal failure and collapse.

And then there was arms control.

Throughout Merry’s long cable, one finds mention of Russia’s nuclear might, an uncomfortable (from the US perspective) legacy of Russia’s Soviet past which left US policy makers grasping for solutions. Resolving the “thermonuclear balance of terror” was not a problem unique to the post-Soviet era, nor was it an issue which could only be understood from the perspective of the United States. History tends to overlook the fact that throughout the nuclear era it was the Soviet Union which reacted to the provocations and advancements of the United States when it came to nuclear weapons.

It was the US which developed the first atomic bomb and used it against two Japanese cities not for the purpose of defeating Imperial Japan, but rather to intimidate and contain the Soviet Union. James Byrnes, whom President Harry Truman appointed as Secretary of State in early July 1945, confided to Leo Szilard, one of scientists involved in the Manhattan Project (the name of the effort to produce the American atomic bomb) two months prior to his Senate confirmation that “a demonstration of the bomb might impress Russia”; later Byrnes was to view the inherent threat of the US atomic bomb as a major point of leverage over the Soviets at the Potsdam conference. But the most telling comment came from Lieutenant General Leslie Groves, the Director of the Manhattan Project, who informed the scientists engaged in the program in 1944 that “the whole purpose of the project was to subdue the Russians.”

US/Turkish Jupiter missile near Izmir, Turkey, 1962

It was the US who deployed nuclear armed Jupiter missiles to Italy and Turkey, prompting the Soviets to dispatch SS-4 and SS-5 missiles to Cuba, triggering the Cuban missile crisis, and manufactured intelligence that created the myth of a “missile gap” between the US and the Soviet Union which was used to justify massive military expenditures to produce modern missiles that ended up setting off a major arms race between the US and Soviet Union that continued up until the last days of the Soviet Union.

From the Soviet perspective, their strategic nuclear arsenal was never meant as anything other than a force of strategic deterrence designed to keep the United States from acting on General Groves’ ambition of subduing the Russians.

Aggressive US nuclear posturing in the early-to-mid 1970’s, which saw the US advance missile technologies and nuclear weapons employment doctrine designed to give it a first-strike capability, led to the Soviets opting to replace their aging SS-4 and SS-5 ground-launched intermediate-range liquid fuel missiles with an advanced road-mobile solid propulsion intermediate-range missile system, the SS-20. The deployment of the SS-20 in 1977 sent shockwaves throughout Europe and the United States, setting in motion the very mechanisms of arms control that Christopher Ford derides, and which eventually produced the INF treaty, which eliminated the SS-20 and other Soviet missile systems, along with the US ground launched cruise missile and the Pershing II missile.

The SS-20 missile and launcher

This is the narrative that the United States likes to promulgate about the INF treaty, and which people like Christopher Ford use to shape perceptions about the utility (or lack thereof) regarding arms control.

But there is another narrative, one which resonates with the Russian people more than anyone in the west could possibly know and understand. The SS-20 missile was not created in a vacuum, but was rather the byproduct of a concerted effort on the part of the Soviet leadership—and in particular Dmitri Ustinov, the long-serving Minister of Defense—to build an enterprise capable of producing missiles that could keep the Soviet Union safe from the nuclear threats emanating from the United States.

Key to this enterprise were two distinct establishments. The first was the Nadiradze Design Bureau, officially known as the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology, or MITT. Headed by Chief Designer Alexander Nadiradze, MITT paved the way for Soviet advances in solid rocket ballistic missile design. Nadiradze was aided by the work of Yuri Solomonov, the design engineer behind the SS-20 missile and other advanced designed, such as the SS-25 ICBM. The SS-20 and SS-25 tandem were intended to provide the Soviet Union with a nuclear deterrent capable of surviving a US/NATO first strike and delivering a fatal blow to the aggressors in retaliation.

MITT was the brains behind the Soviet solid rocket missile enterprise. The brawn was provided by the Votkinsk Machine Building Plant, a factory situated in the city of Votkinsk, some 750 miles due east of Moscow, in the foothills of the Ural Mountains. Headed by General Director Vladimir Sadovnikov, the Votkinsk Machine Building Plant, inclusive of its missile final assembly plant located outside the city boundaries, assembled the various products designed by MITT before being shipped off to the Soviet strategic rocket forces. The assembly process, however, was far more complicated than it sounds—the workers at the Votkinsk Machine Building Plant had to master advanced manufacturing processes, including metal forming, cutting, and welding, to connect the disparate missile parts into a combat-ready finished product. Under Sadovnikov’s leadership, Votkinsk emerged as the world leader when it came to producing solid-fuel ballistic missiles.

One of the myths promulgated by American Cold War ideologues is the notion that the arms build up by the Reagan administration in the 1980’s prompted a Soviet response which ultimately bankrupted the Soviet economy, leading to societal, military and political collapse. There is, however, no evidence to advance this theory.

The facts demonstrate otherwise. The MITT-Votkinsk team not only was able to produce the weapons systems which led the US to deploy INF weapons to Europe while pursuing new missile types such as the MX Peacekeeper missile and the Midgetman road-mobile ICBM, but it was able to develop a range of additional missile types which, had they been allowed to proceed, would have provided the Soviet Union with a qualitative overmatch when it came to comparable US systems.

To counter the threat posed by the Pershing II missile system, which had been deployed to West Germany in 1983, the designers at MITT came up with the Skorost (‘Speed’) missile, an intermediate-range system designed to target and destroy the Pershing II missile within minutes of it being prepared for launch. Moreover, MITT developed an advanced variant of the SS-20 which was planned to be deployed to the Chukotka region of the Soviet Far East, where it could threaten the west coast of the United States. Lastly, MITT tested an advanced small ICBM known as the Kourier which would have increased the survivability of the Soviet strategic deterrent by complicating by an order of magnitude the ability of the US to target Soviet strategic nuclear forces.

The Skorost missile and launcher

The Votkinsk Machine Building Plant had produced around ten Skorost missiles which were ready for combat service, and the Chukotka version of the SS-20 was rolling off the production lines, when the INF treaty was signed in December 1987. Mikhail Gorbachev’s decision to eliminate all INF systems was a huge blow to both MITT and Votkinsk; Alexander Nadiradze died of a heart attack shortly after being informed by Gorbachev of the decision, and Vladimir Sadovnikov retired shortly thereafter, and committed suicide less than two years later.

The loss of its INF-related production capabilities delivered a harsh economic blow to the Votkinsk Maching Building Plant, which derived much of its income from the eliminated missiles (in addition to the SS-20 and Skorost, Votkinsk produced the SS-12 and SS-23 missiles, which were also eliminated under INF.)

Moreover, to appease US concerns that could hold up the signing of the START treaty, intended to reduce the strategic nuclear arsenals of both the US and Soviet Union, Gorbachev ordered that work cease on the Kourier small ICBM. This action proved to be a bridge too far—the Kourier missile, in addition to providing a qualitative overmatch to existing US strategic nuclear missiles, represented an economic lifeline for the Votkinsk Machine Building Plant and the citizens of Votkinsk whose livelihood was dependent upon the economic health of the factory. Gorbachev’s efforts to terminate the Kourier missile set off a wave of recrimination from within the Soviet security establishment, leading to the abortive coup of August 1991 that spelled the beginning of the end of the Soviet Union.

The reality is that it wasn’t defense spending that brought about the collapse of Soviet power, but politics. The Soviet military defense industry was able to not only match the US advances in ballistic missile capability, but exceed it, providing the Soviet Union with significant overmatch when it came to both INF and Strategic nuclear forces.

AT the same time the INF treaty was entering into force, in the early summer of 1988, Mikhail Gorbachev was convening the 19th All-Party Union Congress, a gathering of the tope leadership of the Soviet Communist Party, for the purpose of initiating a political revolution designed to usurp the power of the communist party into Gorbachev’s hands. This revolution, which went by the names of Perestroika (restructuring) and Glasnost (openness) embraced arms control as a way of appeasing the United States to encourage massive investment into a new market-oriented economy envisioned by Gorbachev and his supporters. But this revolution failed, unleashing political forces (including Moscow Mayor Boris Yeltsin, who emerged as Gorbachev’s greatest challenger for power) that promoted changes, the consequences of which had not been thought through by Gorbachev and his reformers.

The Soviet Union was brought down by the political incompetence of Mikhail Gorbachev and the collective greed of Boris Yeltsin and his reformists. Moreover, the very institutions which had enabled the Soviet Union to be treated as the equal of the United States—its strategic nuclear forces and corresponding defense industrial capabilities—were voluntarily dismantled by Gorbachev right when they had accomplished their greatest achievements and then bankrupted by disastrous economic policies which had nothing to do with military spending.

From the perspective of the Russian people, arms control as practiced under Mikhail Gorbachev did not bring them either peace and security or a peace dividend. Instead it made the nation weaker by giving the US unmatched strategic nuclear overmatch, something that came about simply by filling the vacuum created by the INF and START treaties in terms of Russian capabilities. Arms control also set in motion the economic collapse of Votkinsk, MITT and other Russian defense enterprises whose complex economic interactions could not be properly serviced by the new market economy of Gorbachev’s perestroika.

Arms control, from the Russian perspective, was not the force for positive change that accrued to the concept in the United States, but rather a facilitator of unmitigated disaster, a reality that must be considered when assessing Russia’s future actions.

(You can read about Votkinsk and the INF Treaty in my book, Disarmament in the Time of Perestroika: Arms Control and the End of the Soviet Union.)

(Next: Part Three: The Ghost of Christmas Present: Fool Me Once, Shame on Me. Fool Me Twice…Won’t Get Fooled Again!)

Donate