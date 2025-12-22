Ebenezer Scrooge (Reginald Owen) confronts the ghost of Jacob Marley (Leo G. Carroll) in Edwin L. Marin’s 1938 production of A Christmas Carol

“Marley was dead to begin with. There is no doubt whatever about that.”

Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol

“The INF Treaty era is thus now emphatically behind us.”

Christopher Ford, The INF Treaty’s Two Ghosts

The Oreshnik phenomenon is wrapped up in the complexities of its present manifestation and the dark history of its own legacy, a combination which doesn’t bode well for modern-day proponents of arms control. In a five-part series that will be published starting today and continue through Christmas, we are visited by the three ghosts of Christmas past, present, and to come to better understand how we got to where we are, and the consequences of where we are going.

The Oreshnik missile (named after the Hazelnut tree) made its operational debut in dramatic fashion on November 21, 2024 when it was launched against military industrial targets in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro as part of an “operational test” conducted in support of Russia’s ongoing Special Military Operation against Ukraine. Hailed by the Russian leadership as a weapon possessing revolutionary characteristics of both a military and geopolitical nature, the Oreshnik emerged from the ashes of the now-defunct intermediate range nuclear forces (INF) treaty as a symbol of Russian political, technical, and military prowess.

But its INF legacy brings with it memories of betrayal, the burden of unfulfilled national potential, and the ragged emotions of a nation only now emerging from the tragedy of a past defined by the failure of arms control to deliver on its promise of a better life defined by prosperity and security. When seen in this light, Oreshnik is a break from the past, the symbol of a new beginning shaped by the prospects of fulfilling previous potential that had been cut short by the vagaries of history.

It is a reality that haunts us as we live and breathe, even though most of us are too ignorant of reality to realize it.

A 3-D model of the Oreshnik missile mounted on a MZKT-79291 mobile launcher

Fool Around, Find Out

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced that the Oreshnik intermediate range missile will enter operational service by the end of December 2025. The President of Belarus further clarified that the Oreshnik system will be put on combat duty during the same time frame. These missiles, which will be operated by the Russian Strategic Rocket Forces but responsive to targeting parameters agreed to by both Russia and Belarus, are intended to deter the increasingly aggressive policy pronouncements of Poland, Germany and NATO, whose leaders speak of preparing for a war with Russia by the end of the decade.

Russian and Belarus military commanders practiced planning the use of the Oreshnik missile system during the Zapad 2025 joint military exercises in September 2025 which focused on ensuring the military security of the Russia-Belarus Union State. These drills included planning for employing the Oreshnik in a nuclear-armed configuration.

The operational deployment of the Oreshnik missiles is the final act of a six-year drama which began in August 2019, when the United States unilaterally withdrew from the INF treaty, citing unproven allegations of Russian noncompliance. At that time, Russian authorities unilaterally introduced a moratorium on the deployment of nuclear-capable intermediate range missiles if the United States and its NATO allies did the same. Even though the United States tested a ground-launched Tomahawk cruise missile within days of the termination of the INF treaty, the Russian government Moscow reacted to this provocation with restraint, maintaining the voluntary moratorium while undertaking to begin developing a ground-based medium-range hypersonic missile system which operated under the codename “Oreshnik.”

This was announced by TASS in March 2021.

By the summer of 2023, Russia was confronted with the reality that its Special Military Operation in Ukraine, initiated in February 2022, had turned into a full-fledged proxy war between Russia and the collective West, inclusive of the United States and NATO. The Commander-in-Chief of the Strategic Rocket Forces, General Sergei Karakaev, announced that work on the work on development of the medium-range mobile ground-launched missile system as part of the Oreshnik experimental design project intensified starting in July 2023.

By November 2024 the Russian Strategic Rocket Forces had assembled an operational testing unit at the main ballistic missile testing range in Russia, Kapustin Yar. This unit consisted of operational launchers and several experimental missiles which were undergoing testing and development. Under President Putin’s orders, this testing unit carried out an “operational test” of the Oreshnik on the night of November 21, 2024, striking the former Yuzmash missile production facility in the city of Dnipro.

Submunitions from an Oreshnik warhead striking Dnipro, November 21, 2024

In discussing the decision to develop and employ the Oreshnik missile, President Putin stated that the missile was a direct response to NATO’s increasingly aggressive actions in Ukraine and against Russia, as well as the American decision to withdraw from the INF treaty. “Missiles like Oreshnik are our answer to NATO’s plans to deploy medium- and shorter-range missiles in Europe and the Asia-Pacific,” Putin said. “It was not Russia but the United States that destroyed the system of international security,” he added, noting that the collapse of the INF Treaty and other arms control agreements was the direct result of the US clinging to its “hegemony” at the expense of global stability. America, the Russian President observed, was “pushing the whole world toward a global conflict.”

On November 24, 2024, President Putin announced that the Oreshnik missile was going to be made operational and ordered the Ministry of Defense to transition from conducting research and development to serial production and operational deployment of the Oreshnik system.

In December 2024, in conversations with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, President Putin announced that an Oreshnik operational unit (later declared by the Russian Ministry of Defense to be a Brigade in size, consisting of three battalions of three launchers each) would be deployed to Belarus by the end of 2025. By March 2025, President Lukashenko announced that the Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ) had initiated manufacturing of several launchers, specially modified variants of the12×12 heavy wheeled MZKT-79291chassis, which were nearing completion.

In June, President Putin announced that the Oreshnik missile had entered serial production, and by August the Russian leader declared that the first serial-production Oreshnik missile had been turned over to the Strategic Rocket Forces. That same month Russia declared that it no longer considered itself bound by the self-imposed moratorium on the deployment of nuclear-capable intermediate range missiles. The Russian Foreign Ministry said the decision was guided by the ongoing efforts by the US and its allies to develop intermediate range weapons and preparations for their deployment in Europe and Asia. The Foreign Ministry singled out US plans to deploy Typhoon and Dark Eagle intermediate range missiles in Germany by the summer of 2025.

Three months later the Oreshnik Brigade became operational in Belarus, officially being designated as being on “combat duty” by the Russian and Belarus government. According to General Karakaev, “Combat duty is the highest form of maintaining combat readiness and the basis for the actions of Missile Troops in daily activities. The combat duty system in the Strategic Missile Forces is a set of activities carried out at all levels of management aimed at maintaining the combat readiness of troops and the ability to complete a combat mission in the shortest possible time.”

The US had fooled around and found out.

Christopher Ford, then serving as the senior director for weapons of mass destruction and counter­proliferation on the National Security Council staff, addressing the Arms Control Association on June 2, 2017

The Man Who Killed the INF Treaty

Christopher Ford is not a fan of arms control. In a treatise published on the occasion of the 39th Reunion of INF inspectors/negotiators/facilitators, Doctor Ford lays out in stark terms his reasons for seeking the demise of the INF treaty, all premised on the unproven notion that Russia was producing and deploying a missile which violated the range limits mandated by that agreement.

“I was in college studying international relations when Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev signed the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 1987,” Ford writes, “abolishing that entire class of delivery system. Years later, I followed the emergent issue of Russia’s violation of that treaty when I was a U.S. Senate staffer, and thereafter ran the WMD and Counterproliferation Directorate at the U.S. National Security Council (NSC) in 2017 when we adopted the U.S. “responsive strategy” to Russia’s violation. When the United States finally pulled out of the Treaty in 2019, I was serving as US Assistant Secretary of State for International Security and Nonproliferation, and I had the honor shortly thereafter of also performing the duties of the Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security as we took US policy into the post-INF environment in the aftermath of the Treaty’s demise.”

Christopher Ford is proud of being present at the INF Treaty’s deathbed. “The INF Treaty era,” he brags, “is thus now emphatically behind us.”

But Mr. Ford isn’t satisfied with simply killing what was the foundational arms control agreement of the modern era, which institutionalized on-site inspection as a foundational compliance verification methodology and, in doing so, bringing to life the philosophy of “trust but verify” that defined arms control for generations to come (it should be noted that Christopher Ford was part of the US arms control team which rejected the Russian offer, made in January 2019, of a physical inspection of the Russian missile system—the 9M729—at the center of the controversy.)

A Russian General briefs the foreign press on the technical characteristics of the 9M729 missile, January 2019

Had Christopher Ford understood the importance of on-site inspection, inclusive of direct visual examination and observation, combined with direct dialogue derived from such examinations and observations, he might have realized that the Russian claims of compliance could have been either confirmed or rejected by such inspections. I know, because I helped write the book on on-site inspection as one of the first INF inspectors on the ground in the Soviet Union implementing that treaty, and for seven years I took the lessons learned from INF and successfully conducted forensic on-site inspections of Iraqi WMD. Inspections work, and Christopher Ford and his ilk wouldn’t even give them a try because, by not engaging with the Russians, they had they answer they wanted and could proceed without fear of being contradicted by facts.

Having killed INF, Dr. Ford now wanted to make sure it stayed dead, by driving a stake through the very concept of arms control, especially as implemented with the Russians. “From the perspective of how this episode has shaped the collective consciousness of the US arms control and strategic policy community,” Ford wrote, “however, it seems to me that the deceased Treaty still haunts us in two ways, each of which tends to point in a different direction in terms of its potential policy implications. These are what I refer to as the ‘two ghosts of the INF Treaty,’ and I think it’s especially important to draw attention to both of them as we consider INF’s legacy.”

Th first “haunting” is what Dr. Ford calls “The Ghost of Failed Endeavor”. the INF Treaty as a failed endeavor. “INF was a treaty that the Soviets signed, but that collapsed because Russia cheated,” Ford declares, again repeated his unproven (and by his own admission untested) mantra of Russian noncompliance. “Our prolonged adherence to INF thus contributed to the risks we face today of a potential failure of deterrence in the face of Russian overmatch in a broad range of sub-strategic delivery systems that the Kremlin has made into a vital plank of its strategies of coercive nuclear bargaining.”

Arms control, Ford believes, made America weak. “More sophisticated adherents to this view,” Ford notes, “may add that even when Russia remained compliant, the INF Treaty kept us from developing and deploying the sort of theater-class systems we need vis-à-vis China in the Indo-Pacific. Some Republican hawks, moreover, still harbor the suspicion that the Obama Administration hid Russian cheating from the Senate to get New START ratified, adding a gloss of seeming domestic political betrayal into narrative of INF’s failure.”

The second INF Treaty “ghost”, Dr. Ford writes, “has a happier face…in this alternative narrative, the INF Treaty offers a salutary model of how to negotiate arms control agreements in the face of adversary nuclear threats. This spirit is the ‘Ghost of Negotiating Leverage.’”

As Ford explains, “This more congenial ghost focuses not on the INF Treaty’s collapse that I witnessed firsthand, but rather upon how we got the Treaty in the first place. Specifically, it revolves around how the United States and its NATO partners reacted to the Soviet Union’s deployment of SS-20 missiles in Eastern Europe not by imagining that arms control diplomacy could magically secure us against such threats all by itself, but rather by first making a hard-nosed and politically painful decision to meet those SS-20 deployments by our own development and deployment of a countervailing ‘Euromissile’ arsenal. Only then,” Ford declares, “could arms control diplomacy – in the form of Ronald Reagan’s famous 1981 “Zero Option” proposal – step in to make the problem go away. Successful negotiating occurred only once we had finally given our adversaries an unmistakable reason to negotiate seriously with us.”

A US Army Pershing II missile deployed to West Germany in 1983

According to Dr. Ford, the ‘Ghost of Negotiating Leverage’ “counsels that peace through strength is possible, and that resolute attention to meeting threats in concrete ways that change adversary incentives can catalyze arms control opportunities.” Moreover (and perhaps more importantly, given Ford’s dislike of arms control), this ghost “fails well”, because “even if our own counter-deployments don’t result in arms control progress in a Reaganesque “zero-zero” sort of way, we’ve still taken key steps to counter the threats and preserve deterrence” because “ending up with a more robust deterrent is immeasurably better than sitting back and wringing our hands while adversaries build up nuclear posture advantages against us.”

It is almost as if Christopher Ford designed his statement with the current Oreshnik reality in mind. After all, the United States is once again confronted with Russian INF “overmatch” like that which existed in the early 1980’s when the Soviet Union deployed the SS-20 missile. The US now has the perfect opportunity to practice the “peace through strength” model of negotiation Ford seems to prefer, “meeting” the threat posed by Oreshnik by deploying our own INF systems (Typhoon and Dark Eagle) to “catalyze arms control possibilities” that Ford doesn’t even believe in.

The result, Ford believes, is a good one—the development of a “more robust deterrence” that supersedes handwringing by those silly, naïve arms control advocates.

Christopher Ford would do well to familiarize himself with the preamble to the INF treaty:

Conscious that nuclear war would have devastating consequences for all mankind, Guided by the objective of strengthening strategic stability, Convinced that the measures set forth in this Treaty will help to reduce the risk of outbreak of war and strengthen international peace and security, and Mindful of their obligations under Article VI of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

I wasn’t a college student studying international relations when those words were put to paper, and signatures affixed brought the theories enshrined in this text to life.

I was an Officer of Marines who had already spent three years on the front lines of the Cold War, in a nuclear-capable field artillery unit that trained every day for the possibility of closing with and destroying the Soviet threat through (nuclear) firepower and maneuver.

I was a child of the Cold War who grew up in West Germany during the late 1970’s and early 1980’s, fully cognizant of the danger posed by weapons like the Pershing II and SS-20; I lived next door to the North Point nuclear weapons storage facility, and understood only too well what the consequences of war would mean to me and my family should deterrence fail.

US INF inspectors and Soviet military escorts overseeing the destruction of SS-20 missiles, Kapustin Yar, November 1989

As an INF inspector, I know what it felt like to first step foot into the heart of the “Evil Empire”, learning to work in collegial fashion with citizens of a nation you were preparing to go to war with only a few months prior.

I have first-hand experience with Republicans of Christopher Ford’s ilk, men like Senator Jesse Helms and the Ford-like clones he surrounded himself with who manufactured lies and distorted facts in an effort to undermine the work me and my fellow inspectors, together with our Soviet counterparts, were doing to prevail against all odds and make the treaty work when so many wanted us to fail.

Christopher Ford doesn’t know the first thing about war, or the consequences of war, and as such has an academics perspective of what constitutes “strength.”

He also lacks any familiarity whatsoever with the reality of either the Soviet Union or Russia, and as such operates under some misguided superiority complex when it comes to weighing the national security interests of both the US and Russia. His slanted world view treats nuclear weapons like game pieces on a chess board set up in some classroom in Harvard or Oxford (yes, Doctor Ford attended both, as well as Columbia), where the consequence of failure is measured by how long it takes you to reset the board and begin again.

Normally I would not give people like Christopher Ford a passing thought; he is ignorant, elitist, and responsible for the demise of a treaty that helped define my life and, in doing so, saved the world from nuclear annihilation. This is the one reality that Christopher Ford, despite his many degrees and academic accomplishments, seems to have not grasped—the INF treaty didn’t simply create a temporary balance in the deterrence postures of the US and the Soviet Union (and later, Russia).

It saved the world from the certainty of nuclear annihilation.

And now, with the treaty dead, we are literally breathing life into George Santayana’s timeless aphorism, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”

(Next: Part Two: The Ghost of Christmas Past: Arms Control and the End of the Soviet Union)

Donate