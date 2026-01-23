Real Scott Ritter

Real Scott Ritter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gabriele Albergati's avatar
Gabriele Albergati
5h

Excellent article, as usual, Scott

Reply
Share
David Avenell's avatar
David Avenell
5h

And to think, they could have ended it in March '22. So.... how many lives has it cost, to get to this place?

Thanks Amerika.

Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Scott Ritter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture