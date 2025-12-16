Jay is roughly the same age as I am.

He claims to be a “patriotic American.”

He opted not to serve in the military, but rather work as a conservative opinion journalist whose career was built critiquing the ideas and actions of others without ever undertaking any effort to build something derived from his own ideas or labor.

He walks past a “memorial” to the “Holodomor” in Washington, DC, and suddenly is overcome by a desire to “help them now” rather than “build another memorial.”

Jay, do some due diligence.

The “Holodomor” is the creation of a British anti-Soviet propagandist named Robert Conquest. Conquest worked for the Foreign Office’s Information Research Department, where he was tasked to “collect and summarize reliable information about Soviet and communist misdoings, to disseminate it to democratic journalists, politicians, and trade unionists, and to support, financially and otherwise, anticommunist publications.”

His work with the IDR produced the research he later used to write “The Harvest of Sorrow”, which became the foundational information source leading to the manufacture of the myth of the “Holodomor” (the term “Holodomor” was an invention of Oleksiy Musiyenko, a Ukrainian nationalist who published a speech on the topic of the famine of the 1930’s in a newspaper in February 1988.)

Conquest’s mythology of Soviet (i.e., Russian) induced genocide against the Ukrainian people has been a rallying cry of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists—Bandera faction (OUN-B) since the 1980’s.

At that time, the OUN-B staged a takeover of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA). This coup positioned the Banderist diaspora in America to control US-Ukrainian relations (just a reminder that Stepan Bandera was a Nazi collaborator responsible for the murder of tens of thousands of Jews, and hundreds of thousands of Poles, Ukrainians and Russians during WW2).

The UCCA spearheaded the effort to build a memorial to the “Holodomor”, and commissioned Larysa Kurylas, the daughter of Banderists who fled Ukraine to the US in the 1950’s, to design the memorial. Kurylas had been thoroughly indoctrinated into the Banderist ideology as a member of the Plast Ukrainian scouting organization in the Baltimore, Maryland area, and had been indoctrinated on the “Holodomor” while taking a Ukrainian studies summer course at Harvard University under the tutelage of James Mace, a research assistant to Robert Conquest.

Jay, the “Holodomor memorial” in Washington, DC is an ode to Banderist mythology designed to further the bloody cause of western Ukrainian nationalism, with is synonymous with some of the worst crimes in modern history, including the Holocaust.

The “memorial” should never have been built, because it simply perpetuates historical myths used to legitimize the odious ideology of Stepan Bandera.

Kurylas herself acknowledges her desire to have the memorial serve as an ideological motivation tool for future generations of Banderists trained here in America by the Plast scouting movement and other Banderist affiliated organizations such as the Ukrainian Youth Association, which runs a summer camp designed to indoctrinate Ukrainian-American youth on the teachings of Stepan Bandera.

And now you want America to support the Banderist nationalism that has gripped Ukraine today, a nationalism that triggered a conflict with Russia that has killed hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian people.

Do better, Jay.

Supporting the progeny of literal Ukrainian Nazis is not how American “patriotism” should be manifested.

