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Carel DeKadt's avatar
Carel DeKadt
1d

"The Russian people of 2026 are not the Russian people of 1917 or 1992" writes Mr Ritter.

Obviously. Times have changed. Economy has changed. Standard of living has changed. Social rule has changed (big time!). But Russia is still Russia. Its still the largest country in continental Europe. Russians are still Europeans, even though you'd think different listening to the EU 'leaders'. You'd think Russia is some backward swamp (albeit VERY rich in natural stuff lol) habited by millions of low level subhumans ruled by ruthless 'mafia' bosses. You'd think there is no 'normal' life out there. No rule of law. Just wild people.

But history has time and again showed us how 1. resilient, 2. resourcefull, 3. patient 4. strong and 5. strongheaded Russians are. Every time western Europeans tried to conquer Russia to steal its endless resources and space, they were beaten back and kicked out. That is a historical fact nobody can deny. Russians are tough. Extremely tough.

And: Russia is a sleeping giant.

Always. Russia and the Russian people are at their core a peace loving people. Even though they had big upheavals and revolutions inside, the people persevered. Always. But Russia still is and always will be the biggest European country. And it is a nuclear superpower, something that seems to be lost on most west European leaders and by proxy the western media/press.

The idea that a disfunctional and extremely corrupt region (it is NOT a real state) like Ukraine will ultimately come on top against Russia is so preposterous it is laughable. But that is what is being fed every day in the western media/press receiving their marching orders from the EU 'leaders'.

Russia was a sleeping giant. Now, it has woken up. Its mighty industrial power will now be totally focused on not only forcing the Ukrainian leadership to surrender, but it is going to be destroyed so as to never again be able to threaten Russia. Ever.

And we all know (or should know by now): this war was started by the western Europeans together with the US. Not in 2022 but ever since the Soviet Union faded away. Right from the start the 'Allies' plotted, searched, schemed, spied, intruded and instigated in all kinds of ways in trying to break up, destablize and undermine the Russian state.

What goes around comes around.

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GEORGE CHAMBERLAIN's avatar
GEORGE CHAMBERLAIN
1d

Sooner is correct. I do not know which will happen first, a breakdown at the front or in civil society. One will happen immediately after the other. If it happens at the front I see all those weapons being carried into the western cities. Some of those carrying them will be p!ssed off forced conscripts.

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